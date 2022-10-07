PIHC:Inniscarra aim to stop Castlemartyr treble

Over the past three seasons, Castlemartyr have become used to winning.

Fifteen championship games across three grades have seen 14 victories, with the club winning the 2020 Co-op SuperStores Cork Lower IHC and 2021 IAHC.

They will look to claim a third straight title when they take on Inniscarra in Sunday’s Premier IHC final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2pm). However, the one defeat in that period – this year’s group-stage loss to Kilworth – was educational, Darragh Moran feels.

“Their intensity blew us away really in the first half,” he says.

“We needed that bit of a kick because obviously if you are winning too many games in a row, you might get a bit complacent and that definitely happened.

“They were tough and physical and we needed that bit of a boot to bring us back down to earth.”

With wins has come momentum and a togetherness in the group.

“Someone was just asking me is there any secret,” Moran says, “there definitely isn’t.

“It definitely is the bit of momentum you’d get from constantly having championship games week-in, week-out. It is the same management, same group of players. You get closer and closer with every win.

“Outside of our top four or five players the last few years, we would have been struggling.

“Whereas now, some of our best performers on any given day, like against Castlelyons in the semi-final, their names wouldn’t even be known, but they are still one of our best players. That is the main difference with us. You need that depth in the panel.”

Looking to stop Castlemartyr from achieving three in a row will be Inniscarra, who have reached the final after failing to emerge from their group in both 2021 and 2022. The enlisting of Paul McCarthy and the management team that worked wonders with Seandún last year has been a big benefit to the mid-Cork side, Owen McCarthy feels.

“Yeah, it’s worked well,” he says.

“As a group of players this year, we just asked for a change, to do something different.

“We started off well in the league and got a bit of momentum there and it’s been going well now.”

McCarthy was just three the last time Inniscarra were last in a men’s adult hurling final, losing the IHC – then second tier – decider against Bride Rovers in 2003. Reaching such a stage has brought a real buzz to the club.

“There are a few survivors,” he says, “Dan O’Connell is one and there are a couple on the bench as well.

“It’s great for the club. Every night we’re down training, there are a load of kids there, pucking around.

“It’s brilliant to see and it just boosts the whole club, there’s been a real buzz the last few weeks.”

However, he knows that a massive test awaits against the East Cork side.

“They’re a serious team,” he says.

“I’d know a lot of them from playing underage and we’re under no illusions, it’s going to be a serious battle.

“They’re flying the last few years and we just can’t wait now, it’s going to be a serious battle.”