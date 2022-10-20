Tony O'Sullivan v Jimmy Barry-Murphy: Vote for Cork's best city hurlers

WITH your help, we’re looking to pick the best hurler from either side of St Patrick's Bridge from the last 50 years of action.

The Echo has pitched some of Cork’s finest hurling stars from the northside and southside of Cork city together for a series of fun head-to-head battles. Your votes will decide who goes through and you can see the full list of 16 northside and 16 southside players here.

Today's match-up is Tony O'Sullivan v Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

TONY O'SULLIVAN (Na Piarsaigh):

THE great Na Piarsaigh servant was another of those players whose versatility contributed very handsomely to both club and county.

Probably better known as a half-forward, he hurled as a midfielder very comfortably too.

Schooled, like so many of the greats of the Northside, in the North Mon, he was a major player on the Na Piarsaigh team that made the big breakthrough in the Cork County SHC on a never-to-be-forgotten day in 1990 and five years later he was winning a second senior county in a Na Piarsaigh team that was constructed with great effectiveness.

Tony O'Sullivan holding the cup with Jim Hanifin on the right.

He has three senior Celtic Crosses with Cork, in ’84, 86 and ’90 alongside seven Munster medals. He possessed all the great skills of the game and some of his scores for club and county were right out of the top drawer.

O’Sullivan was a fine footballer of note too, winning minor and U21 medals with Cork after he graduated from the Mon with a Harty Cup and Croke Cup medal. Reflecting on his career after playing for 14 years at the highest level, his advice to any youngsters with aspirations of following in his footsteps was very simple, “to be successful at hurling you just have to practice so hard at the skills of the game, that is my advice”.

Well, O’Sullivan mastered all of those skills.

He played with and against some of the game’s greats and is quick to state that Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Johnny Crowley were two of the very best that he played with. At club level, he singled out Christy Coughlan, Paul O’Connor and Richie McDonnell among others who made major contributions to so many Na Piarsaigh triumphs.

One of his greatest attributes in a very decorated career was his great movement on and off the ball and being able to find himself in a position to split the posts.

He was real hurler, had everything and that was recognised on five different occasions when he was selected as an All-Star.

Every triumph with club and county was cherished but those two days when Na Piarsaigh rose to the pinnacle of Cork club hurling were two of his proudest achievements. Without any shadow of a doubt, Tony O’Sullivan was a true hurling great.

JIMMY BARRY-MURPHY (St Finbarr's):

“Six-foot-two, eyes of blue, Jimmy Barry-Murphy, we love you!”

What can be said about the legendary JBM that has not already been said?

In an inter-county hurling career spanning the period 1975-86, there were only two seasons where he didn’t win a Munster championship medal – 1980 and 1981, and in both of those campaigns, the national league was won. Five All-Ireland hurling medals (1976, 1977, 1988, 1984 and 1986) as a player were added to in 1999 as he managed Cork to end a nine-year wait and he is one of just 14 men in history to have won the Liam MacCarthy Cup as a player and a manager.

A winner of minor All-Ireland medals in both codes – 1971 in hurling and 1972 in football – he shot to prominence as Cork won the football All-Ireland in 1973 but unfortunately that success was not built upon and Kerry’s dominance for the rest of the decade was a factor in the St Finbarr’s man opting to focus on hurling at inter-county level in 1980.

Jimmy Barry-Murphy rounding Martin O'Doherty in 1977.

Having been a key part of the three-in-a-row side, he was captain as Cork lost the All-Ireland finals of 1982 and 1983 to Kilkenny but the Rebels bounced back to beat Offaly in 1984 and backed that up with victory over Galway in 1986, his last inter-county match. Fittingly, he scored the final point of the match to secure the win.

“Hurling was developing all the time,” he said.

“The time of the three in a row, it was very direct – one-dimensional, really – but by the mid-1980s there was more emphasis on the coaching side and the preparation. The physical training had become a lot bigger part of it.

I was lucky that all of the people who coached me over the years with Cork were of a fantastic calibre.”

His tally of 10 Munster medals – two separate five-in-a-rows – is matched only by Tipperary’s John Doyle. There were also two Munster football medals. He has four club All-Irelands with the Barrs, two in hurling and two in football, with a total of 10 county senior medals won.

“When I started off with the Barrs, I was only thinking about playing senior hurling and football for the club, that was my only ambition,” he said.

“But then, that graduates to playing minor for Cork and playing on the senior team. To have done that in hurling and football was a dream come true.” He did all of that and more.