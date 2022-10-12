O’Sullivan treble is the difference for Grattan in their win over Coachford in Munster Junior Cup

Grattan Unitde 3

Coachford 1

John Paul O’Sullivan grabbed a hat-trick which inspired Grattan United A to a superb 3-1 victory over Coachford to claim their place in the third round stage of the Munster Junior Cup at O’Neill Park.

The contest itself as expected was hard a hard fought affair by two very committed sides, but it’s all about goals and on the day, what a display of deadly finishing we saw from Grattan’s talisman John Paul O’Sullivan who produced two goals of sheer class that was certainly worthy enough to win any football match.

Coachford imposed themselves in the opening minutes with Aidan Buckley heading off a Grattan defender to win a second corner in quick succession.

And when Evan O’Sullivan played it inside to Adam Murphy, the midfielder checked to his right before forcing Graham Murphy to a low save.

But, Grattan took the initiative and what a cracker we were treated to when John Paul O’Sullivan unleashed an absolute belter of a free kick that torpedoed into the top corner for what was a wonderful opener on 13 minutes.

The Grattan United side that had a 3-1 victory over Coachford in the second round of the Munster Junior Cup at O'Neill Park.

A prompt response from Coachford saw Matthew Bradley deliver a magnificent diagonal ball that was just too high for the available Evan O’Sullivan.

And when Ryan Leahy played it forward to Cotter, the winger fed Bradley who blazed wide of the upright.

Another terrific delivery from Bradley found Evan O’Sullivan who volleyed wide of the target.

Play switched to the other end and it was Anthony Harte who did well to hold on to possession before getting a shot away, but with not enough conviction.

Grattan turned defence into attack and on the break, Harte picked out Bullman to his left and after a surging run down the flank, Bullman fired a low cross in, which saw Mark O’Sullivan just failing to get a vital touch at the near post.

Coachford applied the early pressure as the second half took off and Evan O’Sullivan would have got in were it not for the very quick reaction from Graham Murphy who came off his line in time to smother the danger.

Then, on 53 minutes, Grattan doubled their advantage and what another terrific strike from John Paul O’Sullivan we saw.

It developed when Harte’s cross from the right was headed away by Aidan Buckley, but only into the path of John Paul O’Sullivan who rifled a terrific strike, high into the top corner to double his side’s advantage on 56 minutes.

Soon afterwards, Grattan were awarded a penalty after Harte was fouled inside the box and it was only right and fitting that John Paul O’Sullivan took the penalty which he blasted to the left of Stephen Murray to complete his hat-trick on the hour.

Coachford were presented with a half-chance after that following a miss-cued effort by Aaron O’Sullivan which came into the path of Keelan O’Sullivan who drilled narrowly wide of the far post.

Coachford gave themselves a lifeline when from Matthew Bradley’s corner; Evan O’Sullivan powered his header home on 68 minutes.

Grattan United A's captain Anthony Byrne (left) with Coachford's captain Adam Murphy, accompanied by referee Paul O'Sullivan.

Coachford had no choice, but to chase the game now and when Billy Casey got away on the right, his final cross, in an effort to reach Evan O’Sullivan was intercepted by Graham Murphy.

Then, a half chance fell for Matthew Bradley, but the advancing full back lifted his effort over the bar from 20 yards.

But, as Coachford pressed, Anthony Harte won the race for possession down the left flank and after working his way past two defenders, he guided narrowly across goal.

Anthony Harte was in action again minutes later when his cheeky dink past Murray went narrowly over before referee Paul O’Sullivan brought closure to what was a very competitive affair at O’Sullivan Park.

Grattan Utd: Graham Murphy, Gary Coughlan, Dean Murray, Anthony Byrne, John Paul Long, Anthony O’Callaghan, Michael Kent, Mark O’Sullivan, John Paul O’Sullivan, Anthony Harte and Christopher Bullman.

Subs: Cian Hawkins for John Paul O’Sullivan (75), Harry Goulding for John Paul Long (77).

Coachford: Stephen Murray, Darragh Lynch, Matthew Bradley, Keith Linzell, Aidan Buckley, Adam Murphy, Evan O’Sullivan, Ryan Leahy, Jack Murphy, Keelan O’Sullivan and James Cotter.

Subs: Aaron O’Sullivan and Billy Casey for Jack Murphy and James Cotter (55).

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan.