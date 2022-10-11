Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 08:27

Avondale and Kinsale share the spoils in U12 CSL game

Avondale and Kinsale share the spoils in U12 CSL game

The Avondale United team who played Kinsale in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Andrew Horgan

Avondale United 2

Kinsale 2

DESPITE the wet and blustery conditions at Beaumont Park on Sunday morning, Avondale United and Kinsale played out a thriller in the Blackwater Motors U12 Premier Division which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Although both sides deserved something from this enthralling game, Kinsale may feel the most disappointed not to take all three points as they led twice thanks to goals from Tom O’Keeffe and Cian Duke but ultimately they were pegged back by finishes from the Avondale pair of Tom Mulconry and Cillian McClafferty.

Both teams created good goal scoring chances in the opening exchanges and it took some great defending at both ends of the pitch to prevent the deadlock from being broken.

The Kinsale team who played Avondale United in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
The Kinsale team who played Avondale United in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

O’Keeffe almost scored directly from a free kick in the fourth minute but his effort was blocked on its way towards the goal shortly before Ryan Deasy Dorney was unfortunate to see his attempt from an excellent Mulconry corner cleared off the line at the back post by the alert Johnny Healy.

But the visitors would grab the crucial first goal of the match midway through the first half thanks to a brilliant finish from Tom O’Keeffe.

Cian Duke raced onto a long ball over the top of the United rearguard before getting his head up and picking out the run of O’Keeffe.

But from there it was all about the quality of the number eleven as he allowed the ball to roll across his body before expertly planting his shot into the roof of the net with the inside of his foot.

But their lead would only last six minutes as the Dales, to their credit, responded perfectly to that setback and they deservedly got on level terms with a moment of brilliance from Tom Mulconry.

There didn’t seem to be any immediate danger to the Kinsale goal when Mulconry claimed possession 25 yards out from goal but the talented midfielder would change that as he unleashed a thunderous strike that flew past the keeper.

Avondale squandered three decent opportunities to complete the turnaround either side of the half time break but Ryan Deasy Dorney dragged his shot inches wide of the far bottom left corner before Kieran Stack did likewise and Tadhg Deasy’s fiercely struck half volley was stopped by Matthew Downey.

Coach Aidan Duke with his Kinsale team prior to playing Avondale United in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Coach Aidan Duke with his Kinsale team prior to playing Avondale United in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

And it looked like that may cost the home side dearly as Kinsale soon regained the lead when a precise defence-splitting pass from Matthew Thuillier sent Duke through one on one with the opposition’s shot-stopper and he made no mistake, tucking the ball just inside the far right post.

Avondale finished the game strongly as they looked to grab another equaliser but they came up against Downey in inspired form between the sticks.

Kinsale almost sealed the win late on but Alnasri’s chip was cleared off the line and that proved to be decisive as United made it 2-2 in injury time when McClafferty headed home Deasy’s cross after Mulconry’s long-range shot crashed against the crossbar.

Tom Mulconry, Avondale United fighting for this breaking ball with Tom O'Keeffe, Kinsale in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Tom Mulconry, Avondale United fighting for this breaking ball with Tom O'Keeffe, Kinsale in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

AVONDALE UNITED: Sonny Barrett, Cillian McClafferty, Sam Bruton, Padraig O’Flynn, Dylan Waters, Maurice Kelly, Cian Shannon, Tom Mulconry, Brian O’Callaghan, Mark Spratt, Tadhg Deasy, Ryan Deasy Dorney, Conor Browne, Sean Connolly, Kieran Stack.

KINSALE: Matthew Downey, Liam Healy, Johnny Healy, Matthew Thuillier, Conall Kingston, Killian Hawkins, Finn Pryer, Jack McCarthy, Cian Duke, Anas Alnasri, Tom O’Keeffe, Darragh Edwards.

Referee: Albert Vlastimir.

More in this section

Robert O'Mahony leads the way for the Barrs as they beat Douglas to win the Junior B hurling championship Robert O'Mahony leads the way for the Barrs as they beat Douglas to win the Junior B hurling championship
Graham Cummins and Eddie O'Hare capture what Cork City's league win meant to the Rebel Army Graham Cummins and Eddie O'Hare capture what Cork City's league win meant to the Rebel Army
Party time for Cork City fans in joyous scenes at Turner's Cross Party time for Cork City fans in joyous scenes at Turner's Cross
cork soccer
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Katie McCabe celebrates with Irish teammates and Cork players Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan after scoring in the 9-0 rout of Georgia during the summer. A World Cup place may be in their reach tonight but other results must go their way.</p>

The Longshot: Can it be ladies’ night in Glasgow?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more