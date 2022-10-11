Avondale and Kinsale share the spoils in U12 CSL game

Avondale United 2

Kinsale 2

DESPITE the wet and blustery conditions at Beaumont Park on Sunday morning, Avondale United and Kinsale played out a thriller in the Blackwater Motors U12 Premier Division which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Although both sides deserved something from this enthralling game, Kinsale may feel the most disappointed not to take all three points as they led twice thanks to goals from Tom O’Keeffe and Cian Duke but ultimately they were pegged back by finishes from the Avondale pair of Tom Mulconry and Cillian McClafferty.

Both teams created good goal scoring chances in the opening exchanges and it took some great defending at both ends of the pitch to prevent the deadlock from being broken.

The Kinsale team who played Avondale United in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

O’Keeffe almost scored directly from a free kick in the fourth minute but his effort was blocked on its way towards the goal shortly before Ryan Deasy Dorney was unfortunate to see his attempt from an excellent Mulconry corner cleared off the line at the back post by the alert Johnny Healy.

But the visitors would grab the crucial first goal of the match midway through the first half thanks to a brilliant finish from Tom O’Keeffe.

Cian Duke raced onto a long ball over the top of the United rearguard before getting his head up and picking out the run of O’Keeffe.

But from there it was all about the quality of the number eleven as he allowed the ball to roll across his body before expertly planting his shot into the roof of the net with the inside of his foot.

But their lead would only last six minutes as the Dales, to their credit, responded perfectly to that setback and they deservedly got on level terms with a moment of brilliance from Tom Mulconry.

There didn’t seem to be any immediate danger to the Kinsale goal when Mulconry claimed possession 25 yards out from goal but the talented midfielder would change that as he unleashed a thunderous strike that flew past the keeper.

Avondale squandered three decent opportunities to complete the turnaround either side of the half time break but Ryan Deasy Dorney dragged his shot inches wide of the far bottom left corner before Kieran Stack did likewise and Tadhg Deasy’s fiercely struck half volley was stopped by Matthew Downey.

Coach Aidan Duke with his Kinsale team prior to playing Avondale United in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

And it looked like that may cost the home side dearly as Kinsale soon regained the lead when a precise defence-splitting pass from Matthew Thuillier sent Duke through one on one with the opposition’s shot-stopper and he made no mistake, tucking the ball just inside the far right post.

Avondale finished the game strongly as they looked to grab another equaliser but they came up against Downey in inspired form between the sticks.

Kinsale almost sealed the win late on but Alnasri’s chip was cleared off the line and that proved to be decisive as United made it 2-2 in injury time when McClafferty headed home Deasy’s cross after Mulconry’s long-range shot crashed against the crossbar.

Tom Mulconry, Avondale United fighting for this breaking ball with Tom O'Keeffe, Kinsale in their U12 Blackwater Motors Premier match at Beaumont Park, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

AVONDALE UNITED: Sonny Barrett, Cillian McClafferty, Sam Bruton, Padraig O’Flynn, Dylan Waters, Maurice Kelly, Cian Shannon, Tom Mulconry, Brian O’Callaghan, Mark Spratt, Tadhg Deasy, Ryan Deasy Dorney, Conor Browne, Sean Connolly, Kieran Stack.

KINSALE: Matthew Downey, Liam Healy, Johnny Healy, Matthew Thuillier, Conall Kingston, Killian Hawkins, Finn Pryer, Jack McCarthy, Cian Duke, Anas Alnasri, Tom O’Keeffe, Darragh Edwards.

Referee: Albert Vlastimir.