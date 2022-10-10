Mallow hold off late Wolfe Tones charge in U19 final

Mallow 3-11

Wolfe Tones 2-11

MALLOW shrugged off a determined Wolfe Tones challenge to land an exciting Cork County U19FC (North Cork Group 1) Final hosted at Kilbrin. Fully deserved of their victory, Mallow lived dangerously during the latter stages only to weather a late Tones offensive.

Over the extended hour, Mallow applied the higher application levels and spells of high-quality football.

Despite various setbacks in the second half, Tones plugged away after falling seven points behind come the end of the hour.

The Kanturk and Lyre outfit plugged away to narrow the arrears to the minimum only for time to catch up and allow Mallow land the spoils. Mallow were out of the traps early and availed of enterprising movement for Andrew Leneghen, Cathal Sheehan, Mark Tobin and Daniel O'Sullivan to find the range.

That presented Tones with an early test of their composure, and they responded on a well taken Colin Walsh goal.

However, Mallow took a grip on the proceedings, boosted by the telling contribution of Gearóid Daly. Liam Walsh, Bill Kingston and Tobin.

There was much to admire in Mallow’s game, midfielder Kingston pounced for a goal; Tones answered with points to Walsh and Grantas Buckinas yet they lived dangerously in defence, Mallow full forward Kevin O’Connell came close to netting.

However, there was no denying Ronan O’Sullivan, firing home for a 2-7 to 1-5 advantage at half time.

Mallow picked up where they had laid off, Tobin pointed a pair before Tones mounted a comeback under the guidance of Dylan O’Connor, Tommy Walsh, Buckinas and Colin Walsh.

The latter kicked three pointed frees on the spin that helped cut the arrears to a goal.

However, Mallow appeared to weather the storm, a brilliant move initiated by Declan Copps, his long delivery found Tobin to allow Andrew Leneghen blast home to the net.

Trailing by seven points, Tones lost a couple of substitutes for ill-discipline, yet they mounted a late onslaught highlighted by a goal from main marksman Walsh but all too late in a bid to save the say.

Scorers for Mallow: M Tobin O-7 (0-5f), A Leneghen 1-1, B Kingston 1-0, R O’Sullivan 1-0, D O’Sullivan 0-2, C Sheehan 0-1 each.

Wolfe Tones: C Walsh 2-7 (0-5f), G Buckinas 0-2f, B Healy 0-2.

MALLOW: K Fitzpatrick; G Daly, D Copps, A O’Rahilly; S O’Connell, S Copps, L Walsh; B Kingston, C Sheehan; D O’Sullivan, M Kelleher, R O’Sullivan; M Tobin, K O’Connell, A Leneghen.

Subs. D Duane for S Copps, C Mullins for R O’Sullivan, T Erhabor for K O’Connell, A Noonan for S O’Connell.

WOLFE TONES: R Cashman; N Forde, Dylan O’Connor, C Sheahan; S Moylan, T Walsh, Diarmuid O’Connor; O O’Connor, C Vaughan; B Healy, C Walsh, R O’Connor; Calum Carroll, G Buckinas, A Kearney.

Subs. M Hootan for C Vaughan, Ciaran Carroll for A Kearney, S O’Keeffe for S Moylan.

Referee: G Kelleher (St. John’s).