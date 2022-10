THE Cork City players and the fans had finally left the Turner’s Cross pitch to allow this interview to take place in front of the Shed on Friday night.

The celebrations weren’t over, they had only just begun and were continuing in the nearby bars after City had secured their return to the League of Ireland Premier Division after two seasons in the second tier.

Galway United’s surprise defeat at home to Athlone Town meant that City only needed a point to seal the First Division and their return to the top flight of Irish football and they duly got it by holding Wexford to a 0-0 draw in front of a crowd of 6,035.

Reflecting on the scenes he had just witnessed, a proud City manager Colin Healy was keen to praise the club as a whole for what they had just achieved, while also insisting that the hard work will continue to ensure they don’t return to this level.

“Brilliant. It’s brilliant to be back in the Premier League,” enthused Healy.

“It has been a great season for us and I’m delighted to get over the line. It’s a credit to all the boys.

“I’m delighted for everybody in Cork, we are back in the Premier League. It’s been a tough few years with Cork City — it has — but we are back now but we need to work hard now to make sure we stay in the league.

The Cork City players celebrate winning the league at Turner's Cross on Friday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“This is where I learned all my coaching. I got the opportunity to come in with the academy and work with the 19s and I was the head of the academy — I was there for a few years — then obviously I got an opportunity with the first team.

“I really enjoy it. I always wanted to be a manager, I love the coaching, I love the game, and I have got a very good backroom staff and it’s about having the right players as well. I’m delighted for everybody connected with the club, we have put an awful lot into it so I’m thrilled.

“We have been fantastic all year but don’t get me wrong, sometimes we could have played better but that happens with every team.

What I have learned in first-team management is that it’s about winning. Sometimes if you don’t play well and win… winning is all that matters so tonight is fantastic and we will enjoy the next few weeks.

“It’s a big step. You have got some serious teams and we have seen that when we played Derry so we need to work hard as a club and hopefully bring in the right players for next year and kick on again.

“I want to be a good manager. I want to work hard, I like working hard and all my coaching staff are the same. We want the best for Cork City and for the people of Cork.

Jam-packed! Cork City supporters were out in force at the Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I’m delighted and we can enjoy the next few weeks. I’m delighted for everybody. Yeah, it probably hasn’t sunk in yet until you actually get the trophy.”

City will play their last away fixture next Friday night when they take on Athlone Town before the huge celebrations will re-commence the following week for the trophy presentation at the Cross after the game with Bray Wanderers.