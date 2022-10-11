Cork basketball: Champions Glanmire continue to impress

CHAMPIONS The Address UCC Glanmire continued with their good start to the season with a resounding 96-56 away win over NUIG Mystics at the Kingfisher Arena in Galway.

Despite getting a slow start in the opening quarter Glanmire still managed to lead 24-17 before completely taking over in the second period that increased their cushion to 27 points.

In the second half coach Mark Scannell could afford to give his fringe players adequate court time and, in the end, their 40-point win showed the gulf in class between the sides.

Scannell said: “You can only defeat the opposition that’s put in front of you, and I thought the entire squad came out of this game with a lot of credit.”

Many basketball folk were writing off Glanmire before the season started as they lost a number of quality players including Super League MVP Claire Melia but coach Scannell still has big belief in his present side.

“I am not going to start naming players that we have lost over the years because the list is endless between Irish and American personnel, but we have always found a way to rebuild.

“Over the years I have the pleasure to coach some wonderful skillful players that helped bring numerous titles to our club and to think we are still there to be shot at is testament to the efforts of the many people associated with our club.”

In this win, captain Aine McKenna led by example with a 21-point tally as she continues to show the type of leadership that’s associated with special players.

American Brittany Byrd is highly rated and she put in another serious shift to finish with a game-high of 26 points with the second Glanmire professional Khiarica Rasheed also impressing on 16.

Next up for Glanmire is a home game on Saturday against Liffey Celtics at the Mardyke Arena (2pm).

It proved another good weekend for Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell when they made the long trip to Belfast and came away with a hard-fought 73-64 win over Ulster University.

SSV Brunell's Edel Thornton on the charge past DCU Mercy's Lindsey Abed, during their Women's Super League clash at the Parochial Hall. Picture: David Keane.

Brunell got off to a dreadful start and with the Ulster American Alexandera Posset posing them plenty of problems they trailed 26-17 at the end of the opening quarter.

Despite improving in the second period, they still only outscored their opponents 13-12 to trail by eight points at the break.

There is little doubt the hero of the game for Brunell was Lauryn Homan who finished with a game-high 21 points and was inspirational in the second half.

The big problem for Brunell has been the low contributions they are presently getting from their two Americans in the two games they have won this season. Mary Dunn, who played at Pittsburgh University, and McKayla Roberts only had nine points each.

Captain Edel Thornton who started the season with a 35-point tally in Brunell’s win over DCU was also prominent in this game, with 13. Katie Walsh (11) is also a talented player but coach Liam Culloty could hit a brick wall if his Americans are not firing.

In the Men’s Division 1 League, Dwyer’s of Cork, Fr Mathew’s got back to winning ways with a comfortable 74-60 away win at Killarney Cougars.