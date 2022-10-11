Ally Gilchrist: It's extra special winning with a club like Cork City

AFTER clinching the First Division title against Wexford on Friday, Cork City defender Ally Gilchrist is counting down the days until the trophy presentation which will take place against Bray Wanderers next week in City’s last league of the season.

Gilchrist will be showing off the trophy in front of family, with his parents intending to travel from Scotland to be in the crowd the night of the Bray game.

“Everyone will be looking forward to that. I think you could see from the celebrations on the pitch against Wexford how much it meant to everyone in the club to finally get the job done and get the club back to where it belongs, which is the Premier Division.

“Although we won the league against Wexford, getting our hands on the trophy will mean so much.

"That's when it will set in that we are champions, and we deserve it. I’m sure there will be a full house in Turner's Cross that night.

My parents are coming over for the game, so I'm really looking forward to it. It will mean so much getting to share that special moment with them.”

Reflecting on capturing the league; Gilchrist is proud of the way his teammates were able to handle the occasion against Wexford.

This is Gilchrist’s second successive year winning the First Division having been part of the Shelbourne team that claimed the Division last year. The defender has been enjoying the celebrations this week and thanked the support he has received from the City fans.

“Winning the league was amazing. It was a great atmosphere which made it all the better.

"It was quite surreal. The buildup to the game, with the delay to kickoff, didn't affect us and I'm proud of the lads because we came firing out of the blocks.

UNREAL

“The celebrations have been unreal. The amount of support from everyone in Cork around the club and people who I've worked with throughout my career giving me messages is great.

"It's definitely a bit different to last year. Winning any trophy is special but this one in particular just feels that little bit more unique.

Cork’s Ally Gilchrist celebrates at the final whistle. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

“I'm just really happy for the people who have been at the club for the past while and had to go through hard times.

"Healers (Colin Healy), Richie (Holland), all the staff and the players really deserve it.

“Basically, I'm happy for all the people that were here last season as it was tough for everyone.

"In saying that, I did feel that City had improved so much in the second-half of last season. I could tell that the club were heading in the right direction.

"It’s why I was so keen to sign when I knew of Healer’s interest. I could tell from the off how determined lads were to bring success back to the club.

"The attitude of the players is first class. They really do work so hard. I'm just delighted that I could help the club gain promotion.”