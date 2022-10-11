John Horgan on hurling: Fr O'Neill's take their place as one of Cork's best clubs

CALL it what you want, the promised land, the land of milk and honey, whatever, but for a small club in East Cork, that land has now been reached.

Yes, from the villages of Ladysbridge and Ballymacoda, from them their base in Ahavine, Fr O’Neill’s have now joined the elite of Cork hurling clubs.

After two false dawns, they are now a Premier Senior club, a dream that might have once been looked at as an impossible task has now been realised.

From humble beginnings, just an ordinary run-of-the-mill junior club in East Cork, they have climbed to the mountain top, a story that had quite a few successful chapters added to it along the lengthy journey. They, like so many other clubs, have had their ups and downs but the cause endured and the dream never died.

And it all came right in the end, their victory over Courcey Rovers in the Senior A final last Sunday was richly deserved but it had to be earned the hard way.

But in a championship that is so competitive, nothing comes easy and O’Neill’s were only too well aware of that, coming up short last season and the one before that.

Losing a final once causes great pain in any club, losing twice in quick succession must have been excruciating.

Given that they had been beaten finalists twice, they were installed as one of the top fancies again at the outset of the season but there’s never any guarantee in those types of situations. And while they would not admit it, there had to be a lot of pressure on them entering last Sunday’s showdown, not wanting to be added to the list of three-in-a-row final losers.

And in the first half against the men from Ballinspittle, that pressure was evident. O’Neill’s were second best in a lot of departments, their marquee names finding it difficult to get immersed into the proceedings. In stark contrast, Courcey Rovers were very good, availing of every opportunity that came their way and they were full value for their half-time advantage of five points.

And at that juncture, they were the far more fancied team to emerge with the huge prize on offer.

But those of us who follow the old game are only too well aware of how it can all change so quickly.

Hurling is a brilliant game but it can also be a very strange one.

Who could have envisaged that when things resumed for the second and for the next 30 minutes Courcey Rovers would fail to register a score? In the opening half, they missed hardly anything, in the second they could not buy a point.

They did secure a late goal in stoppage time that made things a bit nervous for O’Neill’s but the upturn in fortunes in the closing half hour had them safely berthed in the winning enclosure.

DRAMATIC

The whole affair was fairly dramatic and the game was entertaining throughout but when it really mattered, O’Neill’s had the composure, the experience of being in the grade longer and the pain of defeat driving them on.

We are never privy to what is said in dressing rooms at half-time but it’s fair to suggest that a few home truths were uttered where O’Neill’s were concerned. Only a few players shone to any great extent in the opening half, John Millerick being one of them with a couple of well-executed points.

But thereafter it was an entirely different story, the effort was a much more collective one, a lot more players were playing at the level that they are very much capable of and among them was Deccie Dalton. He burst forth when the need was at its greatest, thundered into the contest and rifled over some really important scores.

Ger Millerick became much more influential too and all the Millerick brothers made a big impression throughout.

Dan Harrington and Kevin O’Sullivan have bagfuls of the type of experience that is required and that showed to a large extent.

And then there was Billy Dunne, an integral part of their journey over the past number of years and he rose to trojan heights last Sunday. His quartet of points were a major contributing factor.

Dermot Foley, Co Op Superstores, presents the Man of the Match to Fr O'Neill's Billy Dunne. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

But they were all heroes in the end against a Courcey Rovers team who made their own fine contribution throughout the season.

Elevated to the higher level after last season’s PIHC triumph, reaching the final was an achievement in itself and whilst they will have been disappointed with their second-half showing, they will gain lots from the overall experience and, similar to O’Neill’s, they will surely regroup to become viable contenders again next season.

But it was all about Fr O’Neill’s last Sunday when it was all done and dusted. The players on duty and others too have been through a lot together over the past number of years, good times and not so good but through thick and thin they have stuck together.

And one recalls a lot of them being involved in an epic Cork county U21 victory over Midleton a few years ago, one of the best games in any grade for many a long day.

Down through the corridors of time, this great club have had many fine hurlers, some of them never reaching the heights of the current squad but that should not diminish the contribution that they made.

Now, there’s a brand new bunch of players carrying the torch. They’ll be under no illusions that the step-up to Premier Senior level will require plenty more.

But they will be equipped for that too and its greater demands.

That’s for another day, the winter will be a lot shorter now in that part of East Cork.