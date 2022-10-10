Dungourney defence shut down Cloughduv on the big stage

THE difference between winning and losing a cup final is never as clear as it is just seconds after the full-time whistle is blown.

While the Cloughduv players fell to the ground in disappointment, the Dungourney team lept in

jubilation as their bench emptied and their coaching staff and substitutes hurtled towards them.

After a highly entertaining encounter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it was Dungourney who had just landed the Co-Op Superstores Cork Intermediate A Hurling Championship title with a hard-fought 1-16 to 0-13 triumph.

Dungourney Jack Leahy and his father Martin celebrate after. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Unfortunately, the conditions weren’t fitting for such an occasion, and the miserable weather on the day brought about the usual questions in the lead-up to throw-in amongst the crowd in attendance. Which team will it suit? Which forwards will be able to handle any low balls into their path off the slick surface? And of course, any chance it’s going to dry up to make this a more enjoyable experience?

But the first quarter seemed to drum up more questions than answers, such as ‘which team is which?’.

Both clubs, of course, were forced to change from their usual strip of green and gold, with Dungourney wearing yellow with white numbers — not ideal when you are watching it from high up in the top tier — while Cloughduv wore all white.

The light drizzle seemed to fade before intensifying, and even though it was Cloughduv that seemed to adapt to it quicker, they still found themselves trailing 0-3 to 0-1 by the 13th minute.

That was down to two factors. The first was poor shooting as they struck a couple of early wides from a scorable range and the second was the sensational goalkeeping of Paul Flynn who made not one, not two, but three excellent saves.

Cloughduv midfielder Aidan Murphy tried to catch him off guard by kicking towards goal in the fourth minute. Still, he reacted quickly to keep it out before doing likewise to turn away more fiercely-struck efforts towards his net from full-forward Brian Verling less than 60 seconds later and then Mark Verling in the eighth minute.

Even when Brian Verling finally found his range from dead-ball situations, a brace of sensational points from the excellent Shane Hegarty in the heart of the Dungourney side ensured they remained in front — against the run of play — by the 17th minute, 0-6 to 0-3.

But they wouldn’t stay like that for long, as not only did their number 14 rediscover his shooting accuracy which has served him so well during this entire championship campaign but so too did some of his team-mates.

Mark Walsh expertly split the uprights moments later, and Aidan Murphy soon followed suit. Before we knew it the score was level at 0-6 apiece thanks to a superb strike from Mark Verling.

TEMPERS

Not that it was over as such, but this final was well and truly back on now, and tempers threatened to boil over on a number of occasions as the first period drew to a close.

It just showed what success in this match meant to both sets of players and although the officials had to step in to separate them at times, they couldn’t be separated on the two huge scoreboards at either end of the Páirc at the break as they read; Dun Guarine 0-8 Cloch Dubh 0-8.

Queries about extra time or a replay were posed during the interval. But a strong showing in the second half an hour rendered those queries moot.

Within three minutes of the restart, a Ryan Denny point from play and then a bullet of a penalty to the bottom-left corner from the midfielder had Dungourney in complete control.

Cloughduv would rue further bad wides as they only ever got to within three points of their rivals.

But inspired by Man of the Match Shane Hegarty and also by the coolly converted frees of Jack Leahy — he would notch five in a row for his team to always keep them in front — Dungourey would emerge with a six-point victory to ensure it was their green-and-gold flags being waved in celebration at full time.