Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 08:06

Three reasons Dungourney beat Cloughduv at Páirc Uí Chaoimh 

John Coleman reflects on Dungourney's Intermediate A success
Dungourney manager Martin Denny and players celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Coleman

1. PAUL FLYNN: 

The Dungourney man was unbeatable on the day. In particular, his three saves in the opening eight minutes were crucial to the outcome. 

Cloughduv went into the game as favourites, and were they to get their noses in front early on, the Imokilly men may have struggled to reel them in. Flynn gave his side a chance to settle into the game as they went into an early lead. His fourth save after half time was followed by the game’s only goal as Dungourney broke for home.

2. BIG GAMES FROM BIG PLAYERS: 

Often in big games, it’s the lesser lights that shine and while everyone that took the field for Dungourney played their part, their key men — Jack Leahy, Shane Hegarty, and Ryan Denny — all came good with big performances. 

Between them they accounted for 1-14 of the winning side’s 1-16. Hegarty was immense, hitting 0-4 from play while Denny showed he had ice in his veins with his penalty. Leahy may be only 18, but he played like a man to the manor born.

3. ACCURACY: 

As the evenings shorten over the coming weeks, Cloughduv will certainly be thinking about what might have been. They enjoyed plenty of possession across the hour but they didn’t make the most of the chances they created.

As well as the four goal chances, they hit 13 wides during the game. Dungourney hit three less, and found the net once from the three chances presented to them.

There lay the difference.

Delight for Dungourney: We loved being underdogs all season

