Cork basketball: Ronan O’Sullivan brings Vietnam experience back to Ballincollig

BALLINCOLLIG club man Ronan O’Sullivan recently returned home from Saigon in Vietnam, where he had a great experience playing and coaching professional basketball.

O’Sullivan, who is the son of former National League sharpshooter Kieran, previously had successful spells with National League sides, UCC Blue Demons, Galway side Moycullen and his boyhood club Ballincollig.

In February 2020 he traveled to Saigon to work with Cork company, Tech V-Source and met a former American player Matt Van Pelt who played in Ireland. Matt asked if would he be interested in training with his team.

Ronan attended that practice that evening and that was the start of his amazing journey.

“I played most of my basketball career and also coached with the Ballincollig club,” Ronan said. "I would have previously had Super League seasons with Galway side Moycullen and UCC Demons.

He also had caps for the Senior Irish National Team versus Slovakia and Luxemburg the summer before he left.

“I played a few seasons in London at the Barking Abbey Academy and at Reading Rockets. In February 2020 I was working in Saigon, Vietnam for a Cork Tech company called V-Source at that time and the Saigon Heat assistant coach was Matt Van Pelt.

“He previously played in Ireland as an American point guard. I knew him from his time playing here in Ireland. He asked me to train with the team in the evenings which was very exciting. This was during the covid period.

“This built relationships with the team which led to me being offered an assistant coach position at Saigon Heat.

“I love this game and the opportunities presented. I’m especially thankful it led me to the Saigon Heat. The team is fully professional with 15 players and five coaches at each practice.

“I was lucky that we all spoke English generally and that the Vietnamese was then translated to a few players to help them understand me better.

“We had quite an International team with three American players, one Vietnam -Danish, one Vietnam-Swedish, one Vietnam-Korean, one Vietnam -Canadian with our coaching staff coming from America, Australia and England too.

“We practiced two times per day, five days a week. Saigon Heat has invested a lot developing their local players to build a strong foundation which we have been seeing the rewards of with six of them currently on the Vietnam National Team.

My role included a lot of skill work with our guys, scouting and video breakdown and analysis. We believe in producing all-round basketball players and not just position-based players.

“For example, Phu Vinh, starting center on the Vietnam National Team, would attend all guard skills sessions too in the off-season.

“In April and May, I played on the VBA 3x3 Pro Circuit for another VBA franchise called the Danang Dragons. It was a six-week Pro Circuit around Vietnam that drew large crowds. We came third overall.

“It was incredible to beat our rival team to win a medal for the first time in the organisation’s history. Each team was able to have two Americans per team which I was fortunate to be selected for.

DYNAMIC

“3x3 is very fast-paced and a more dynamic format than traditional basketball. The long-time street favorite is now an Olympic sport that is becoming even more popular worldwide. It would be great to see a league in Ireland in the future for this.

“I coached the Saigon Heat in the Vietnamese Professional Basketball League called the VBA.

“We won the VBA for the third season in a row as a franchise. This was my second year with the team.

“We are the first franchise in Vietnamese history to do this.

“We have qualified for the Asean Basketball League which will be next year.”

Ronan O’Sullivan with the trophies he won with his team in Vietnam this year.

Ronan had a wonderful experience playing and coaching in Saigon and hopes to put that experience helping out his former club Ballincollig playing for their Super League side and coaching at the club.

The 6' 9" forward will be a big asset to his cousin Ciaran O’Sullivan’s side this year, as they continue their quest for major honors.

“Overall it was an amazing experience in Saigon. There is a large Irish community in the city with many teachers being based there. I built a lot of friendships there. The friends, opportunities, speed of life and climate draws you in deep. It is hard to walk away from the lifestyle in Saigon.

“I learned a lot about Asian culture and the Vietnamese are very kind people with similar family qualities as Irish people.

“I love being around the game of basketball. For now, I’m fortunate enough to come back in a very good setup with the Emporium Cork Basketball team that have high targets for Superleague success this season.

“I will also coach for my club while I’m home."