Ryan Denny: Young Dungourney team ready for the next level

RYAN Denny is only 25, but he’s among the elder lemons on the Dungourney team that won the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday by beating Cloughduv by 1-16 to 0-13.

Denny hit 1-2, with his goal coming from the penalty spot just after halftime. It was the crucial score, and Denny was confident going up to take it.

“I enjoy taking them, first of all, I’m confident in my ability. Before the game, I stick to a position.

"The keeper, he went over to his left-hand side and was trying to tease me to go the way I was going to go. I didn’t change my mind. I was always going to go bottom left and I just stuck with my gut and I was delighted it went in."

It capped a key moment in the game with Jack Leahy adding two points and Denny paid tribute to Leahy, the rest of the panel, and everyone in Dungourney.

“Jack Leahy is absolutely flying and has been a super addition to our team this year. But the whole panel has a never-say-die attitude.

Cloughduv's Jason Mannix and Dungourney's Jack Leahy tussle for the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"Even when they got two, three points on the spin we continued to fight hard, continued to be dogged, we hit them hard with fair tackles. They’re genuinely just a fantastic bunch.

“It means the world to the parish. At the start of the year, a lot of people may have wrote us off and said we wouldn’t be there today but by God, we proved people wrong. The spirit of the community, everyone is in with us together, and it’s just great to be here.

In the majority of games this year we’ve been underdogs. Everybody said that we’d give sides a good game but might not win.

"But we knew we were going to put it up to Cloughduv, and had a fighting chance of going and winning this thing, and we did! That comes from the belief, not just in the panel, but in the whole community and that’s an important part of it.”

Denny is a vital cog in a young team, but there’s more talent to come as Dungourney look forward to playing at Premier Intermediate level next season.

“We’ve three, four very good lads coming up and our average age is only 21 and a half, Niall Motherway calculated it a few months back.

"I’m the fourth oldest on the panel and I’m only 25 so the future is bright. There’s a good up-and-coming team coming.

“I told the young lads, I was only 17, 18, in 2015 when we got to the county final. This is a time to cherish. I spoke in our psychology meetings at the start of the year and I said, ‘These are moments to appreciate and these are moments to enjoy'.

"When I was 17, 18, I might have thought that success comes around every year and it just doesn’t so these are times to enjoy with your family, your friends, and your community, and, I’m telling you, Dungourney will be absolutely hopping!”