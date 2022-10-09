Goal spree sends Aghabullogue through to final against Blackrock

Aghabullogue 3-11 Ballyhea 1-4

AGHABULLOGUE will contest their third SE Systems Intermediate Championship final in a row after they had 13 points to spare over Ballyhea at Banteer.

Three first-half goals were a cushion for an Aghabullogue side who were focused from the throw-in and their goal spree helped them hold an eight-point interval lead.

Through the second half they kept the pressure on Ballyhea and they moved the ball smoothly through the lines. Ballyhea found the going tough with their attack closed down by the strong Aghabullogue defence and with all of their points coming from Kate Kilcommins frees, the favourites were always in control.

Kate Kilcommins in action for Ballyhea in the SE Systems Intermediate Camogie Championship semi-final. Picture: Larry Cummins

The sides were evenly matched in the opening stages; Ballyhea had a good start as Kilcommins pointed a free to open their account after Ciara McCarthy had fired over the opener at the other end.

Cliona Healy replied with an Aghabullogue free but Ballyhea were boosted 18 minutes in when Tara O’Sullivan struck for a goal.

Upping the pace the Mid Cork side’s response was superb, goals in the 19th, 20th and 31st minutes helped them take the game by the neck and stamp their superiority until the full-time whistle.

Flanagan raised two green flags, with another in between from Ciara McCarthy.

Healy completed their impressing first-half showing with a point to hold a commanding 3-3 to 1-2 advantage at the break, despite Kilcommins clipping a second Ballyhea free.

As the second half got underway, Healy kept the scoreboard moving with a free and she added another from play with her side firmly holding the upper hand.

Now in full flight, Aghabullogue continued to add to their tally thanks to Flanagan, McCarthy and Healy.

Ballyhea battled hard but with their scoring power closed down, they could only add two frees.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: C Healy 0-7 (0-5 f), E Flanagan 2-1, C McCarthy 1-3.

Ballyhea: K Kilcommins 0-4 f, T O’Sullivan 1-0.

AGHABULLOGUE: N Moynihan; E O’Connell, M Cotter, B Cotter; M Ring, K Mc McCarthy, A Barrett; E Foley, R Barrett; A Twomey, C McCarthy, J Crowley; C Healy; E Flanagan, K Honohan.

Subs: E Curtin for A Barrett, J Tarrant for J Crowley, A Foley for K Honohan.

BALLYHEA: C Keogh; L Dillon-O’Toole, MC Carroll, R O’Connor; L Dundon, R Killeen, S O’Kelly; K Kilcommins, J Hooper; I Mortell, T O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan; C Harty, C Dundon, J Foley.

Subs: A Clifford for I Mortell, C Crowley for C Harty, K Daly for S O’Kelly, C Morrissey for T O’Sullivan.

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).