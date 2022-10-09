Goal spree sends Aghabullogue through to final against Blackrock

Through the second half they kept the pressure on Ballyhea and they moved the ball smoothly through the lines. Ballyhea found the going tough with their attack closed down by the strong Aghabullogue defence and with all of their points coming from Kate Kilcommins frees, the favourites were always in control.
C Healy 0-7 (0-5 f), E Flanagan 2-1, C McCarthy 1-3.
K Kilcommins 0-4 f, T O’Sullivan 1-0.
N Moynihan; E O’Connell, M Cotter, B Cotter; M Ring, K Mc McCarthy, A Barrett; E Foley, R Barrett; A Twomey, C McCarthy, J Crowley; C Healy; E Flanagan, K Honohan.
E Curtin for A Barrett, J Tarrant for J Crowley, A Foley for K Honohan.
C Keogh; L Dillon-O’Toole, MC Carroll, R O’Connor; L Dundon, R Killeen, S O’Kelly; K Kilcommins, J Hooper; I Mortell, T O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan; C Harty, C Dundon, J Foley.
A Clifford for I Mortell, C Crowley for C Harty, K Daly for S O’Kelly, C Morrissey for T O’Sullivan.
Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).