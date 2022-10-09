Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 07:55

Goal spree sends Aghabullogue through to final against Blackrock

Two of the preseason favourites for the SE Systems Intermediate Championship have made it to the decider
Goal spree sends Aghabullogue through to final against Blackrock

Aghabullogue responded to a Ballyhea first-half goal with two quick goals in succession, first through Ciara McCarthy and then Emma Flanagan. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mary Newman

Aghabullogue 3-11 Ballyhea 1-4

AGHABULLOGUE will contest their third SE Systems Intermediate Championship final in a row after they had 13 points to spare over Ballyhea at Banteer.

Three first-half goals were a cushion for an Aghabullogue side who were focused from the throw-in and their goal spree helped them hold an eight-point interval lead.

Through the second half they kept the pressure on Ballyhea and they moved the ball smoothly through the lines. Ballyhea found the going tough with their attack closed down by the strong Aghabullogue defence and with all of their points coming from Kate Kilcommins frees, the favourites were always in control.

Kate Kilcommins in action for Ballyhea in the SE Systems Intermediate Camogie Championship semi-final. Picture: Larry Cummins
Kate Kilcommins in action for Ballyhea in the SE Systems Intermediate Camogie Championship semi-final. Picture: Larry Cummins

The sides were evenly matched in the opening stages; Ballyhea had a good start as Kilcommins pointed a free to open their account after Ciara McCarthy had fired over the opener at the other end.

Cliona Healy replied with an Aghabullogue free but Ballyhea were boosted 18 minutes in when Tara O’Sullivan struck for a goal.

Upping the pace the Mid Cork side’s response was superb, goals in the 19th, 20th and 31st minutes helped them take the game by the neck and stamp their superiority until the full-time whistle.

Flanagan raised two green flags, with another in between from Ciara McCarthy.

Healy completed their impressing first-half showing with a point to hold a commanding 3-3 to 1-2 advantage at the break, despite Kilcommins clipping a second Ballyhea free.

As the second half got underway, Healy kept the scoreboard moving with a free and she added another from play with her side firmly holding the upper hand.

Now in full flight, Aghabullogue continued to add to their tally thanks to Flanagan, McCarthy and Healy.

Ballyhea battled hard but with their scoring power closed down, they could only add two frees.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: C Healy 0-7 (0-5 f), E Flanagan 2-1, C McCarthy 1-3.

Ballyhea: K Kilcommins 0-4 f, T O’Sullivan 1-0.

AGHABULLOGUE: N Moynihan; E O’Connell, M Cotter, B Cotter; M Ring, K Mc McCarthy, A Barrett; E Foley, R Barrett; A Twomey, C McCarthy, J Crowley; C Healy; E Flanagan, K Honohan.

Subs: E Curtin for A Barrett, J Tarrant for J Crowley, A Foley for K Honohan.

BALLYHEA: C Keogh; L Dillon-O’Toole, MC Carroll, R O’Connor; L Dundon, R Killeen, S O’Kelly; K Kilcommins, J Hooper; I Mortell, T O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan; C Harty, C Dundon, J Foley.

Subs: A Clifford for I Mortell, C Crowley for C Harty, K Daly for S O’Kelly, C Morrissey for T O’Sullivan.

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).

Read More

Blackrock see off Na Piarsaigh to reach intermediate camogie final

More in this section

Graham Cummins and Eddie O'Hare capture what Cork City's league win meant to the Rebel Army Graham Cummins and Eddie O'Hare capture what Cork City's league win meant to the Rebel Army
Party time for Cork City fans in joyous scenes at Turner's Cross Party time for Cork City fans in joyous scenes at Turner's Cross
Liam Kearney 24/8/2018 Cork City Academy refuse to travel to Finn Harps for U14 quarter-final
cork camogiecork gaa
Robert O'Mahony leads the way for the Barrs as they beat Douglas to win the Junior B hurling championship

Robert O'Mahony leads the way for the Barrs as they beat Douglas to win the Junior B hurling championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more