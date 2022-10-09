Jordan Blount leads the way for Neptune as they beat Moycullen in fine style in the Super League

Moycullen 63

Energywise Ireland Neptune 94

Energywise Ireland Neptune proved too strong for Moycullen in the Men’s Super League at the NUIG Kingfisher as a blistering first half display from the Leesiders paved the way for this comfortable win in Galway on Sunday afternoon.

Neptune were resilient and accurate from tip off as assistant coach Darren Geaney praised his troops in the manner, they killed off their opponents.

Geaney said: “We never looked in trouble from the opening quarter as the plan to get a good start worked to perfection.”

It has been a good start to the season for the Blackpool outfit and Geaney believes they will get better.

“We were without Cian Heaphy and will be for another three weeks, but other guys stepped up to the mark and that was encouraging for all concerned,” added Darren.

Neptune laid the foundation with some outstanding free flowing basketball with Jordan Blount outstanding in this period.

Moycullen were struggling to stay the pace and despite the best efforts of American Grant Ollson and Joseph Tummon they trailed 30-16 entering the second quarter.

To be fair Moycullen will struggle this season as they rely heavily on American Ollson and with their squad mainly made up of Irish players they will struggle against teams with professional Europeans.

The work that coach John Cunningham and his band of workers do in this club is extraordinary and it would be nice to see them rewarded in future years for their efforts and loyalty.

On the restart of the second quarter Moycullen played far better defence but with Roy Downey punishing them with some neat jumpers the Cork side stayed in control.

The one problem that Moycullen encountered was their lack of scoring power as the game looked done and dusted at the break with Neptune commanding a healthy 22-point lead 55-23.

The Cork side look impressive this season as coach Colin O’Reilly has his team well drilled and with his American Jordan Evans possibly the best shooter in the league, they will be a handful for any opposition in this league.

In the second half coach O’Reilly could afford to use various rotations as the westerners never looked likely to get back in the mix.

All eyes will now be on the next hurdle when they face Cork rivals Emporium Cork Basketball in a mouthwatering Cork derby at the Neptune Stadium on Saturday (6.30pm).

Scorers for Moycullen: G Olsson 26, J Tummon 15, K Cunningham 5.

Energywise Ireland Neptune: J Blount 22, J Evans 20, N Sabata 17, R Downey 13.

Moycullen: J Loughnane, J Lyons, G Olsson, A Kos, R Sullivan, J Connaire, J Tummon, B Gaffney, K Cunningham, D Cunningham, D Kenna, A Taylan, L Maloney.

Energy Wise Neptune: G Walsh, K O’Donoghue, R Downey, C Heaphy, A Heaphy, J Evans, X Arriaga, N Sabata, J Blount, C Leahy, K Garcia, K Scott.