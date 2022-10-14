Graham Cummins: Cork City must give young players like Mark O'Mahony a run with league wrapped up

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Athlone Town v Cork City, Athlone Town Stadium, 7.45pm.

WITH the league title secure, this is the ideal game for City manager Colin Healy to give some academy players first-team experience.

I don’t see any reason for any regulars to be involved in this fixture. They have done their job by winning the title and deserve their rest.

Party time at Turner's Cross after Cork City wrapped up the league with two games to spare. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

I doubt many of them would want to play in this game, especially after their celebrations this week, and would appreciate it if they were kept in reserve until the final game of the season next week when the First Division trophy presentation will take place.

I would like to see City’s squad consist mainly of the U19s along with two or three first-team squad members who could benefit from the game time.

Some might believe that this could be a match that Healy uses as a final look at players he is unsure of, but he is seeing these guys in training every day and will know by now who he is keeping next year and who will be released.

It’s pointless playing lads that don’t have a future at the club over an U19 or even an U17 player.

Two players that I believe will be at the club next season and are in desperate need of game time are Gordon Walker and Alec Byrne. Both players have spent the majority of the season on the sidelines because of injury and would benefit from 90 minutes against Athlone.

Byrne is yet to feature in the league this year but with the futures of Matt Healy and Barry Coffey unclear, it is important that he gets match time before the end of the season, as to allow the Carrigaline to build up his confidence that he can come through a high-intensity 90-minute game.

Barry Coffey of Cork City in action against Joe Manley of Wexford at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Walker has been unable to restore his place as a regular since returning from injury in the summer because of the form of Josh Honohan, Cian Coleman, Jonas Hakkinen and Ally Gilchrist but was arguably City’s Player of the Year last season, and is an excellent defender.

The only way he was going to get back into the side was if City conceded a vast number of goals, which never happened. In his mind, he has probably always targeted being fully fit for pre-season next season, so that he would be on an even keel with those he will be competing with for those starting positions.

I think it is an important game for Mark O’Mahony.

The striker is prolific at international level and there are big things expected from him in a City shirt, but unfortunately, he has yet to register for the Rebel Army this campaign.

I would imagine he is desperate to get on the scoresheet.

I would like to see more from him. I do understand he is only 17 and is still developing as a player, but he hasn't looked like scoring yet. He’s not had a clear-cut chance in games this season.

That could be down to a lack of creativity but I feel that he just needs to be more hungry for a goal in games. I never question his work-rate because he always puts in a shift for the team but he appears to be lacking confidence in matches.

It’s as if he is thinking too much about what he has to do rather than just playing his natural game.

Hopefully, he does play and he might feel more relaxed in the game because there is no pressure on the team for the first time this season.

Franco Umeh is another player who could feature against Athlone, and I believe it would excite City fans to see a strike force of Umeh and O’Mahony.

Although it would be a very young forward line, with the combined age of both players being 34, the outcome of this game is meaningless, what matters is that younger players are given a chance of experiencing League of Ireland football.