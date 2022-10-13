Youghal back for the future after overdue underage success

After a championship summer that yielded very little joy at adult level, Youghal GAA can take considerable heart from the pattern at juvenile in recent weeks.

Silverware has again begun to arrive at their club base at Magners Hill. Sport can be cyclical and Youghal have had their days in the sun in both codes in the past few decades climbing to the top tier. However, there has been a sharp decline in fortunes recently, which increases the importance of underage success. The U15s and U17s has been greeted with extra delight.

Emer Russell, sister of legendary jockey Davy, is the current chairperson of the juvenile club, while German native Dan Metzger is doing great work in his role as secretary.

Two championship wins in the space of 24 hours brought great satisfaction.

Youghal scored a 1-15 to 1-11 win over St Colman's in the U15 Premier 2 Hurling final at Castlemartyr with captain Jamie Lenane and Dylan Lyons registered a stunning 1-14 of that. However, despite this statistic, the win was very very much a team effort with every player from goalkeeper Ewan McCarthy up making a serious contribution. Significantly the same squad of players have also qualified the county decider in football under the management of Eoin Coyne.

The day afte rthe hurling win, Youghal were celebrating again as they overcame Kiltha Óg by 3-19 to 0-17 to win the Rebel Óg U17 East Division 1 Hurling Championship under the captaincy of full-back Bobby Nicholson.

Youghal captain Bobby Nicholson, receives the East Division 1 Cup, following his club's win over Kiltha Óg at Ballinacurra.

They quickly followed up this result with a 2-23 to 1-13 win over Éire Óg last Saturday in the county semi-final when Daniel Buckley (1-6) and Jamie Lenane (1-3) were leading marksmen.

Now all roads lead to the Mardyke on this Saturday and a final date with Charleville.

When one adds these triumphs with an U12 league success and the U13s competing in Premier 1, the first time a hurling team from the club has done so.

James Murray and Jaydon Casey were also part of the Cork minor hurling panel this year, with the latter eligible again in 2023.

"The seeds have certainly been sewn," comments Alan Hennessy.

"Now it's a case of nurturing this talent and keeping the group together. Like all clubs, particularly in the bigger towns, this can present a challenge. But overall, it's fair to say that the future is certainly encouraging."

Youghal's Paddy Nicholson tackles St Colman's Shane Murtagh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Last weekend also saw two underage memorial tournaments hosted by the club to honour two great stalwarts -John Scully and Dan Coleman. At U9 and U10 level the stars of tomorrow had the ideal opportunity to showcase their skills.

Finally on a sad note, Youghal GAA also recently lost one of their most staunch club members, with the passing of Noel Hogan. A very much devoted club member who held many positions in the club, Noel was also an accomplished referee in his day.