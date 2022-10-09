Graham Cummins and Eddie O'Hare capture what Cork City's league win meant to the Rebel Army

AFTER two years in the lower tier, Cork City will be back among the elite next season... back where they belong.

Although Colin Healy’s side secured promotion against Wexford on Friday, their success has been down to their consistency throughout the season.

The Rebel Army have developed so much in 12 months and Healy deserves a lot of credit for that. Last season City finished sixth in the First Division and looked a shadow of the side we saw across this campaign. Healy was quick to acknowledge after that difficult season that change was needed and the squad of players he had at his disposal were not good enough.

Cork City manager Colin Healy watches the game from the press gantry. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Securing the signings of Ally Gilchrist and Kevin O’Connor signalled the club’s intentions. City fans were aware of the quality O’Connor would bring as the Wexford native represented the club previously but Gilchrist will have pleasantly surprised many.

Supporters did acknowledge that the Scottish defender was a good addition to the squad but I don’t believe many expected how big an impact he would be on the team. He was exactly the type of player City were lacking last year.

He’s a defender that loves to defend. He wins the majority of his headers, he always manages to get in the right place to make that all-important block, and is a leader in the team.

MASTERSTROKE

Healy also identified that the forward line needed strengthening and the addition of Ruairí Keating has been a masterstroke. Many would have regarded Keating as a ‘Galway reject’ with the striker having only scored five league goals for the Tribesmen last year, shades of Seanie Maguire who hadn't broken through at Dundalk. Keating was one of the standout players for City. Along with Gilchrist, it will be between both players for the club’s Player of the Season.

Cork City's players Ruairí Keating and Ally Gilchrist celebrate against Wexford during the SSE Airtricity first with fans. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Keating is a very intelligent player and has developed over the year. At first, he linked up very well. He dropped into positions that made it difficult for defenders to mark him.

However, I do feel that he lacked a bit of desire to get into the box once he had played the ball to a teammate. That side of his game evolved and is one of the reasons he has 12 league goals.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Defensively; City have been excellent. It’s not just the defence that deserves praise but the entire team.

Starting from Keating and Cian Murphy who work tirelessly for the team, special mention should go to players like Cian Bargary, O’Connor and Darragh Crowley, players who have mainly occupied the wing-back positions. That area requires so much fitness and discipline. It is probably the most demanding role in terms of players having to be involved at both ends of the pitch.

Wexford players react to Cork City's goal by Barry Coffey, ruled out for handball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

City deserve all the praise they receive over the coming weeks for what they achieved. There were a number of clubs in the First Division with high hopes before a ball was kicked this year but the Rebel Army were the only side capable of living up to those expectations.

There was a lot of pressure on this young City squad and questions were even being asked were they good enough to get promoted when they were sitting top of the league?

They have responded to the doubters in the best possible fashion, with the league title.

The Cork City faithful were out in force. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Admittedly, their run was helped by the disappointing opposition.

Galway United appeared as though they could potentially be title winners, especially after their victory over City at Turner's Cross in the second game of the season, but when the pressure was really on Joh Caulfield’s side crumbled. Waterford were another team tipped for promotion but have come up short in important games. The Blues only managed one point against City this year.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

However, the focus should not be on Galway’s and Waterford’s failings but on City’s success.

The Rebel Army faithful should enjoy this moment and be excited for the return of Premier Division football to Turner's Cross in 2023.