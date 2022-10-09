St Finbarr's dominate Carrigaline in Rebel Óg Premier 2 Minor Football final

St Finbarr’s 5-17 Carrigaline 0-8

ST Finbarr’s recovered from a slow start to impressively defeat Carrigaline in the Rebel Óg Premier 2 MFC final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

Despite Carrigaline's bright opening from the 13th minute on it was one-way traffic.

In a topsy-turvy first half, Carrigaline started the game with intent, playing some slick football which resulted in four early points. Sam Horan converted two frees, Deckie Fitzgerald and Tomás Vaughan also landed efforts.

The Barrs struggled with their opposition’s intensity early on, but did kick two points in quick succession through John Wiggington-Barrett and Rickey Barrett.

Horan nailed a beauty of a point to extend his team's advantage, it would be their last score of the half. Having played second fiddle for the opening 13 minutes, the Togher side nabbed 1-3 in four minutes to turn the game on its head, Thomas Egan with the goal from close-range, 1-5 to 0-5 after 17 minutes.

St Finbarr’s went further ahead when Wiggington-Barrett’s electric pace got him away from the defenders, it opened up for him and his effort went over the bar, it could have easily been a green flag.

Scores were at a premium in the last eight minutes of the half, but the Barrs did raise two white flags to lead 1-8 to 0-5 at the break.

St Finbarr's Ricky Barrett breaking through the Carrigaline defence. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

On the resumption, both sides traded the first four points. The teams exchanged white flags, as the winners kept their opposition at arm’s length, 1-11 to 0-8.

The Barrs were in total control at this stage and scored 1-3 in four minutes, Cian O’Sullivan with a nice finish from close range, 2-13 to 0-8 with 12 minutes remaining.

The winners added 3-4 in the closing 10 minutes. Wiggington-Barrett, Rickey Barrett and Zach Walsh scored the goals, with the Barrs subs making a meaningful impact from the bench.

It wasn’t Carrigaline’s day, despite the fact they were very impressive in their semi-final win over Na Piarsaigh. They had a few great goal chances in the closing stages, but nothing came to fruition, as St Finbarr’s ran out comfortable winners.

Joy for the Barrs after their Premier 2 county success. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In the opening game in Páirc Uí Rinn, it was a battle of two second teams, Douglas defeated Ballincollig in the U15 Division Four Football Championship final, 1-11 to 0-8.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: J Wiggington-Barrett 1-6 (0-1 f), R Barrett 1-4, C O’Sullivan 1-3 (0-1 f), Z Walsh 1-1, T Egan 1-0, T O’Keeffe, W Murphy (f), C McCarthy 0-1.

Carrigaline: S Horan, T Vaughan 0-3 each, D Fitzgerald 0-1, D Mulchinock 0-1.

St FINBARR'S: J O’Leary; E Hurley, W Murphy, N Crowley; J Twomey, D O’Kelly, J Kennefick; T O’Keeffe, J Murphy; T Egan, R Barrett, M Ahern; J Wiggington-Barrett (c), C McCarthy, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: C Buckley for D O’Kelly (42), Z Walsh for C McCarthy (53), D McEniry for R Barrett, E Kelleher for M Ahern, B Crowley for C O’Sullivan (57).

CARRIGALINE: C O’Farrell; J Mangan, P Laverty, B Murphy; S Connolly, B Crowley, E Murphy; T Foley, K McNulty; D Fitzgerald, T Vaughan (c), K McCarthy; D Mulchinock, A McCarthy, S Horan.

Subs: C Kearney for P Laverty (h-t), C O’Sullivan for D Fitzgerald (h-t), D Sutton for B Crowley (45), S O’Neill for S Connolly (49), C Ó Dubhgain for B Murphy (54).

Referee: Ciarán Murphy (Glanworth).