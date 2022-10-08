Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 20:15

Fr Mathew's fall to disappointing home defeat to Waterford Wildcats

Niamh Dwyer's side couldn't build on their win in the first Women's Super League game last weekend
Shannon Brady, Fr Mathew's, battles for the ball with Steph O'Shea, Waterford Wildcats. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

John Coughlan

Fr Mathew’s 75 Waterford Wildcats 90 

A disappointing defeat for Fr Mathew’s in the Women’s Super League as they went down to an impressive Waterford Wildcats side at the Fr Mathew’s Arena.

The Cork side were hoping to follow up their opening win on the road at Liffey Celtics but on this occasion, they came up against a side that missed few shots.

When the Mathew’s coach Niamh Dwyer looks back on this game she will surely wonder how her team allowed their opponents so much space over the four quarters.

The home side looked energetic from tip-off and a superb steal by American Sydney Candelaria gave them the perfect start.

To be fair the visitors look very much up for battle and with Sarah Hickey draining a three-pointer in the fourth minute it edged them ahead by the minimum.

To be fair Mathew’s didn’t panic and with American Candelaria and Amy Corkery showing flashes of brilliance, they responded to command a six-point lead midway through the quarter.

The Deise outfit stayed cool despite the early Mathew’s pressure and a brace of free throws from American Karli Seay brought the minimum between the sides with two minutes remaining in this period.

Amy Corkery, Fr Mathew's, takes on Maggie Meehan, Waterford Wildcats. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Amy Corkery, Fr Mathew's, takes on Maggie Meehan, Waterford Wildcats. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

In the closing minutes, Wildcats exposed some poor Mathew’s defending and deservedly commanded a 27-23 lead entering the second quarter.

On the restart, veteran Grainne Dwyer executed consecutive baskets and bonus that helped her team lead by the minimum.

To be fair the standard of basketball produced by both sides was excellent but Mathew’s were getting caught off the first dribble as Wildcats edged into a four-point lead midway through the quarter.

To be fair Mathew’s showed great spirit after trailing by seven points as three unanswered baskets brought them right back in the game with two minutes to the interval.

Credit to the Wildcats they weathered the storm and punished some poor Mathew’s defending to deservedly lead at the break 54-47. In the third quarter, some inept defending allowed Wildcats to punish the home side at will.

Kate and Sarah Hickey are serious prospects for Wildcats as they strolled through this game with coolness personified scoring, assisting, defending and rebounding that set the foundation for their win. Daughters of former Irish international Jillian Hayes, they are certainly chips off the old block and have a serious future in the sport.

Mathew’s basically huffed and puffed in this period and with various rotations used it made little difference as they trailed 73-63 as the fourth quarter loomed.

Coming down the stretch it was a stroll in the park for Wildcats as they continued to score at will.

In the end, Mathew’s can have few excuses as their inability to get stops at vital times came back to haunt them and they will need to learn from this disappointing loss.

Scorers for Waterford Wildcats: K Seay 25, S Hickey 20, K Hickey 17.

Fr Mathew’s: L Szucs 17, S Brady 16, G Dwyer 12.

Fr MATHEW'S: A Corkery, L A Wilkinson, A Murphy, Abby Murphy, G Dwyer, A Price, L Szucs, M Humphreys, R Bowdren, S Candelaria, A Lynch, S Brady.

WILDCATS: H Rohan, S Hickey, K Hickey, K Seay, M Meehan, S Deegan, P Dulligan, I Fitzgerlad, C Kavanagh, S O’Shea, C Gloeckner.

Referees: M Daly (Limerick), P Langdon (Galway).

