St Micheal's edge out Aghada in exciting U19 Premier 2 Football final

St Michael's 2-13 Aghada 1-12

ST Michael's lifted the Cork U19 Football Championship Premier 2 title as they defeated Aghada by four points in a highly-entertaining final in Glanmire on Saturday evening.

Excellent individual performances from Rory Kavanagh, Eoin de Burca, and Luke O’Herlihy, which accounted for 2-6 of their side’s total, helped secure the silverware for Michaels at the expense of a spirited Aghada side and their impressive full forward Fintan Cody.

It was the men from East Cork who settled into this showpiece occasion the quickest and by just the seventh minute they had notched three scores without reply.

The first of those came from their left corner forward Eoin Motherway but that was soon followed by a superb point from their captain Diarmuid Byrne from a tight angle before full-forward Fintan Cody got in on the act from a free.

Their rivals from Blackrock would open their account through a sensational long point from their own captain Eoin de Burca although they were denied the crucial opening goal of the game moments earlier when Rory Kavanagh drilled his effort across the face of goal and wide.

Two points from Cody, another long free and an excellent kick from play, helped Aghada maintain their three-point advantage by the beginning of the second quarter although they came either side of a converted dead ball situation from Luke O’Herlihy at the other end, 0-5 to 0-2.

But it was the men wearing green, gold, and white who soon grabbed control of this contest, and moments after Luke O’Herlihy missed the chance to raise a green flag, his goalkeeper Mikey O’Connell raised a white flag from a 45.

The shot-stopper would score an incredible point from play in the 31st minute to end the first half as his side’s top scorer but that was during a period in which both teams had traded overs to leave the scoreboard reading 0-7 to 0-5 in favour of Aghada at the break.

St Michael's David McPolin taking on Aghada's Pete Whyte. Picture: Denis Boyle

Both teams would then trade 1-1 apiece with the goals coming from penalties as O’Herlihy coolly slotted home his kick before Cody did likewise a couple of minutes later, 1-8 to 1-6.

But following a long delay due to an ambulance attending to the previously injured Aghada corner-back Oliver Jordan, it was Michaels who stormed to a resounding victory.

They would claim six of the game’s next eight points before Rory Kavanagh blasted the ball into the roof of the net late on to help land the cup for his club.

Scorers for St Michael's: L O'Herlihy 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1 f), R Kavanagh 1-1, E de Burca 0-3, M O’Connell (0-1 45), S Murphy 0-2 each, L O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-1 f), D McPolin 0-1.

Aghada: F Cody 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-5 f), D Byrne and E Motherway 0-2 each, S Whyte 0-1.

ST MICHAEL'S: M O’Connell; C Coakley, C Hanley, F Leahy; R Ahern, R Kavanagh, S Ahern; E de Burca, D Leahy; L O’Sullivan, S Murphy, J Jackson; R Sweeney, D McPolin, L O’Herlihy.

Subs: R O’Shaughnessy for D Lucey (36), O McAdoo for R Ahern (47), M O’Connell for S Murphy (59).

AGHADA: C O’Shea; O Jordan, J Colbert, P Whyte; R Murphy, D Collins, A Atkinson; D Byrne, C Rooney; J Walsh, S Whyte, C Hegarty; J Corkery, F Cody, E Motherway.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for O Jordan (21), J Motherway for C Rooney (49), F O’Callaghan for J Walsh (55).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).