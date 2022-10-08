Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 16:15

Blackrock see off Na Piarsaigh to reach intermediate camogie final

Rockies build up a strong lead in the first half of their SE Systems Intermediate Camogie semi-final
Blackrock players Anna Lucey and Roisin de Faoite winning this breaking ball from Emma O'Connor, Na Piarsaigh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mary Newman

Blackrock 1-13 Na Piarsaigh 0-10 

BLACKROCK booked their place in the SE Systems Intermediate Camogie final with a hard-earned victory over Na Piarsaigh in Cloughduv.

Blackrock led by seven points at the break after an opening half where they took every chance they created. 

A goal from Kate Leneghan on 29 minutes helped them stretch an advantage they held from the fifth minute after Erinn Curtin had edged them in front. 

Allie O’Sullivan had opened the Na Piarsaigh account a pointed free for the first score of the game before Michelle Murphy replied for Blackrock.

Blackrock worked hard all through the opening half. Murphy, lining at wing-forward. did huge work dropping deep and winning a lot of possession she distributed it well and set up a lot of Blackrock attacks. Inside, Hayley Ryan, Erinn Curtin and Kate Leneghan were on top, while Kaitlin Hickey impressed around the centre. 

Blackrock lost hugely influential centre-back Rosin De Faoite eight minutes from the break and her departure upset her sides as she was dominant in defense.

Na Piarsaigh were under a lot of pressure as they battled to make headway against a strong Blackrock defence and they had to rely on the accuracy of Allie O’Sullivan with three frees and a long-range Amy Lee free for their first-half scores.

With Ryan and Hickey on target Blackrock had opened up a 0-6 to 0-2 advantage and in a sweet move Michelle Murphy set up Leneghan for the opening goal, with a net sidestep finishing well but Na Piarsaigh responded with two frees to trail by seven at the break.

Na Piarsaigh upped the pace significantly this half, their work-rate was huge and they were applying all the pressure, the sides swapped points before three in row from Na Piarsaigh narrowed the gap. 

It was nip and tuck all the way to the finish as both defences were on top.

Clodagh Coughlan in the Blackrock goal was the busier of the keepers as she denied Na Piarsaigh with two excellent saves. At midfield, Blackrock were not enjoying as much freedom as they had in the opening half but they had enough done.

Anne O'Farrell, Blackrock, holding off Allie O'Sullivan and Ellanah Sheehan of Na Piarsaigh during their SE Systems Camogie Intermediate semi-final match at Cloughduv. Picture: Dan Linehan
Scorers for Blackrock: H Ryan 0-6 (0-3 f), K Hickey 0-4 (0-2 f), K Leneghan 1-0, M Murphy, E Curtin, B O'Shaughnessey 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: A O’ Sullivan 0-7 (0-6 f), A Lee (f), O Bourke, J O’Connor 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: C Coughlan; T Mc Mahon, C Ryan, K O’ Brien; A Lucey, R De Faoite, A Nagle; M Coffee, L McKeogh, M Murphy; E Curtin, H Ryan, K Leneghan.

Subs: M Cashman for R De Faoite (inj 22), B O’Shaughnessey for T Mc Mahon (ht), J O’Keeffe for M Coffee (50), O Russell for K O'Brien (50), E O’Riordan for E Curtin (64).

NA PIARSIAGH: A Lee; E Claire, S O'Donovan, A Coleman; R Rourke, E Buckley, A Allen; E Sheehan, A O'Sullivan; O Bourke, E O'Connor, E O'Sullivan; A Ring, C Coleman, K O'Donovan.

Subs: J O'Connor for K O'Donovan (43), S Warren for S O'Donovan (57).

Referee: Gerard Aherne (Cloughduv).

