Intermediate camogie: Aghabullogue face Ballyhea while it's Na Piarsaigh v Blackrock

THE two SE Systems Intermediate Championship semi-finals are on today.

Four teams remain in the hunt for the title, at the time of going to print the venues had yet to be confirmed.

Last season’s runners-up Aghabullogue, Ballyhea, Blackrock, and Na Piarsaigh remain in contention after a championship in which initially 13 clubs set out on a journey that began in the second week in August.

INTERMEDIATE

Aghabullogue take on Ballyhea while in an all-city clash Na Piarsaigh face Blackrock.

Aghabullogue topped group one with impressive victories over Watergrashill, Kilbrittain/Timoleague, Na Piarsaigh, Carrigaline, and Clonakilty. Ballyhea, having put in a huge effort this season, made it through as runners-up in group two where they lost out to Blackrock, but overcame the challenges of Charleville, Brian Dillon’s, and Newtownshandrum before their final group game last weekend saw them secure a one-goal victory over Valley Rovers to secure their semi-final spot.

Blackrock have been the standout side in group two with five wins to top their group and they now look forward to an all-city meeting with Na Piarsaigh who overcame Milford, Clonakilty, Carrigaline, and Kilbrittain / Timoleague.

In an ironic twist Na Piarsaigh and Blackrock find themselves in opposition and 24 hours later a lot of the same players will line out side by side as Seandún take on St Finbarr’s in the senior semi-final.

Aghabullogue, having lost county finals in 2020 and 2021, will be hoping that this is finally their year. They have fine players in Cliona Healy, Emma Flanagan, Ciara McCarthy, and Erinn O’Connell, but they will get a stern test from a focussed Ballyhea side who will look to Rachel Harty, Roisin Killeen, and Kate Kilcommins to lead the way in their quest for a place in the final.

Blackrock and Na Piarsaigh brings the two city sides together for what promised to be an excellent contest, Blackrock were hugely disappointed to lose to Fr O’Neill’s at the semi-final stage last season and this time around they are determined to make it through. Kaitlin Hickey, Hayley Ryan, Michelle Murphy, and Kate Leneghan are among the players who have impressed in their path to today’s semi-final.

Na Piarsaigh have enjoyed a great campaign and they will no doubt be determined to keep it going. Amy Lee will, as always, guard the Na Piarsaigh goal and they have strong players in Emily Buckley, Ailish Allen, and Casey Coleman and they will test Blackrock to the limits.

JUNIOR A

SE Systems Hunior A semi- final are down for decision on October 16 when Ballinhassig will take on Castlelyons (1pm) and Tracton meet Ballinora (4pm) venues to be announced.

JUNIOR B

The SE Systems Junior B semi-finals will go ahead on the weekend of October 15-16; on Saturday it's Inniscarra versus Aghada in Castlemartyr (4pm), Bishopstown meet Youghal (4pm) with the venue to be announced.

UNDERAGE

This weekend a lot of clubs will be bidding for semi-final places in the U12s competitions, to be played by the cut-off date of October 10. In the U12 A1 Cup, the semi-final pairings are Sarsfields Blue against Blarney Red; Clonakilty are through but are awaiting an outstanding game to find out their opponents will be.

In the U12 A1 Plate it’s Sliabh Rua versus Valley Rovers Green with Ballincollig Green awaiting their opponents as they await a result of an outstanding game.

In the U12 A2 Cup, Charleville met neighbours Milford and Ballyhea take on St Fanahan’s, in the U12 A2 Plate, it’s Carrigaline Yellow versus Newtownshandrum and Kilbrittain/Timoleague meet Barryroe.

U12 B1 Cup has Carrigtwohill meeting Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s meeting Watergrashill Red. In the U12 B1 Plate, it’s Valley Rovers White against Fr O’Neill’s and Carrigaline Yellow against Ballygarvan.

U12 B2 Cup, Castlelyons take on Bandon and Bride Rovers play Castlemartyr White, in the U12 B2 Plate, Blarney White face Courcey Rovers and Banteer take on Fermoy.

The U12 C Cup sees Ballinascarthy face Midleton White and Nemo Rangers Black take on White’s Cross. In the U12 C Plate, it’s Kildorrery against Clonakilty Red and Éire Óg Yellow versus Blackrock.