Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 12:15

Seán Guiheen on his coaching journey and Courcey Rovers v Fr O'Neills

Ballinspittle/Ballinadee side were beaten by their East Cork opponents in group stages
Courcey Rovers' manager Sean Guiheen after defeating Ballyhea. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

SEÁN Guiheen is already in a select band as a player when it comes to winning county championships.

Along with Christy Connery, Guiheen was the only man to be part of the Na Piarsaigh squads that won the county SHC in 1990, 1995 and 2004. Tomorrow in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, he aims to secure back-to-back championships as a manager.

Na Piarsaigh's Sean Guiheen is tackled by Erin's Own's Brian O'Shea. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Na Piarsaigh's Sean Guiheen is tackled by Erin's Own's Brian O'Shea. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Having guided Courcey Rovers to the Co-op SuperStores Premier IHC last year, Guiheen and his team have made the senior A decider, where they will be opposed by Fr O’Neills, beaten finalists in each of the last two years. 

The An Post employee puts the credit for much of his coaching education down to the master, Eamonn Ryan, who played such a key role in the Piarsaigh success. Guiheen has been involved with St Catherine's and Blarney before linking up with Courceys.

“I had a fierce interest in coaching when I was playing,” he says.

“I used to go out to watch Eamonn train the Cork ladies’ football team a lot and he was very good to me.

“We’d go for a coffee and he’d tell me how he planned out his sessions, documented and recorded them.

“Piarsaigh asked me to get involved with Christopher Joyce’s team, who were U13 at the time. I started coaching them and they were very good – they won the championship at U13, they won the Féile. That was the start of it.

I’d be bamboozled sometimes, my wife would say to me, ‘You’re up in the attic all day long!’ You break things down, look at individual players, the teams – it’s just something I like doing.”

When the call came to see if Guiheen was interested in taking the Courceys role, he felt that it ticked a lot of boxes.

“The chairman Seán O’Callaghan rang me and I met up with him a couple of times,” he says.

“He said to me that they were a young team, the average age was around 24 or 25. They had been beaten by Ballincollig in the U21 A final and lost to Charleville in the premier intermediate in 2019.

“I met them in early January but, with Covid and everything, we couldn’t actually get out on the field until May.

“There was very little time to put a stamp on them but the one thing I found with this group of players is the way they bought into the system and looked for feedback. They were quick learners and I thought that they were very determined and mad to improve.”

Ger Millerick, Fr O'Neills,  struggles to keep possession from Olan Crowley, Courcey Rovers, earlier this season. Picture: Larry Cummins
Ger Millerick, Fr O'Neills,  struggles to keep possession from Olan Crowley, Courcey Rovers, earlier this season. Picture: Larry Cummins

Whether they will have enough tomorrow is another factor, but Guiheen is optimistic.

“We need to play to our full potential and if we do, we have a chance,” he says.

“If we don’t, it’ll just be a case that we were expected to be beaten anyway.

“We’ll have a crack, we’ll have a cut off it anyway.”

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more