The Longshot: I remember admiring the backheels of Naples

IT’S wonderful to see Napoli playing some of the best football in Europe.

Man City are the only side who look better than them at the moment, but with Haaland added to their mix this year, it should be no surprise that they are head and shoulders above the rest.

The Italian club’s destruction of Ajax in Amsterdam doesn’t even look like an outlier result. They did something similar to an admittedly now substandard Liverpool and also sit atop Serie A, yet to lose a game.

The years 1987 and 1990 remain the only times the football-mad city under the shadow of Vesuvius have won Serie A. They finished in the top five every year of the 2010s while being runners-up four times. The domestic crown is certainly their main aim, but their performances in Europe this season have been sterling so far.

I’ve always had a grá for the team from the Bay of Naples. My brother is to blame for this. Strangely enough, it wasn’t Diego Maradona who attracted him to them in those early days of Monday night Serie A Network 2 highlights, but rather Brazilian star Careca, who was his favourite player.

And although I would never deign to follow the same team as him when it came to cross-channel support during our childhood, Italy seemed far enough away for us to hitch our cart to the same horse.

At some stage I’d placed a Panini sticker of their defensive midfielder Luca Fusi in a prominent position on the front of our fridge, so this probably reinforced my loyalty.

Other than a brief flirtation with Juventus during the Zinedine Zidane era (when Napoli’s doldrums included visits to Serie B), I’ve remained a superficial supporter of the club from a city I’ve managed to visit twice.

Recent careful readings of this page will have revealed that I am also a fan of Luton Town and the Chicago Bears.

The fact that I follow a vast array of teams from different sports and different locations has often irked friends of mine.

I’m a “fairweather fan” they claim, who changes where I’m from depending on whoever might be playing on a particular day. A peripatetic upbringing is to blame. Some acquaintances can get quite annoyed about this, and I will admit I like to crank up their exasperation by sometimes pretending to have a soft spot for various teams simply because I saw them play once or spent a week there on holidays as a kid.

Anyway, maybe it’s time to nail my colours to various masts, simply so the shrewd follower of betting advice offered here can temper it to my allegiances.

Not easy when your allegiances are all over the place

WHAT are my many and varied devotions? Soccer first. As stated, Luton Town. I lived there from ages 1-4 and 19-21. I’ve been to Kenilworth Road many, many times.

As mentioned with the wonderful Zidane above, I was capable of having my head turned, and from when I was eight years old until he went to Crystal Palace, I was a follower of Ray Houghton. So I supported Liverpool and Villa for a few years. Then he moved to Selhurst Park and I realised it was time to grow up and I jumped back to the Hatters.

On the domestic front, I’ve lived in Turner’s Cross and Phibsboro, and although I went to City and Bohs games, I never fell under the spell of either. Further afield, I’ve been to the Nou Camp a couple of times and have a nephew living in Barcelona, but he’s being contrary and shouts for Real Madrid. I have no major affinity for any Spanish side.

As chronicled in this paper at the time, I followed the Russian national team at two European Championships during the noughties, and although it doesn’t seem so wise from this vantage point, at the time I viewed them more as a crumbling empire than a belligerent nation.

My family moved to the Windy City for a brief period when I was a child, so that explains why I support all the Chicago sports franchises.

And so to the GAA, and the hook for today’s page theme. The Kerry senior football quarter-final to be broadcast on TG4 on Sunday at 2.45pm will feature East Kerry and Kenmare, and I’m not sure who I’m supposed to be shouting for.

My family were living in Fossa when I was born and my mother was also from there, moving to Kenmare when she was nine. That’s where she met my dad. I started school in Fossa after returning there from Bedfordshire, before being bundled off to Carrigtwohill for senior infants.

Before that big move, I was informed that even thinking about supporting Cork in football would lead to a swift adoption.

Despite growing up for the most part in the next town over, I remain a Carrig club man, even if the standout moment of my young hurling career was when the bus that was supposed to pick me up on the outskirts of Midleton on the way to a game sailed past me, in much the same fashion as any corner-forward I marked.

If I was to give my adopted home some love, it would be for the rugby team. Many a report during my burgeoning Echo career two decades ago came on the road following Midleton RFC.

Longtime followers of The Longshot will know I learned all I know about sports betting in various inns in the Dillon’s Cross area during seven years spent in Mayfield.

Eight years ago I upped sticks to Newcastle West after my new wife insisted on it, but my Gah leanings here are towards Monagea, where she hails from, a few miles out the road.

So my allegiances do lay scattered about, but thanks to the thorough brainwashing done by my parents during those barren years on first moving to Leeside back in the 80s, once Kerry hold Sam, it never really bothers me too much how any of the rest of them get on.

That brings me back to the quandary this Sunday.

My dad played for Kenmare. Many of my cousins did. But Fossa might have been the one place I could have called home if we all hadn’t kept getting ants in our pants and moving every few years.

The tie sees two of Kerry’s best forwards face off, David Clifford v Sean O’Shea. The divisional side are firm favourites, having won two of the last three county titles. Kenmare (then a district) haven’t won it since a famous replay win over hot favourites Dr Croke’s in 1987, in what remains the most dramatic finish to a sporting event I’ve attended (the winning goal scored as I watched walking backwards out the gate).

Of course I’m going to be shouting for Kenmare. If Fossa ever go senior, it might be another story! Get on the men from Neidín at 7/1 to create another shock 25 years on.

Conor Benn's bout with Chris Eubank Jnr has been called off.

A few more rounds of IVF

We had been looking forward to the fight between Chris Eubank Jnr and Conor Benn tomorrow night, even though both had to drastically alter their weights (the former dropping down, the latter going up) to ensure they could meet in the ring.

Their fathers delivered two of the great contests of my childhood, with a rivalry that defined British boxing in the early 90s.

Then news came that Benn failed a WADA drugs test. But because that organisation are not the official testers of the British Boxing Board, the promoters (and Eubank and Benn) wanted to press ahead. The traces found in Benn’s sample are from a fertility drug that can increase testosterone.

Usually boxers forgo horizontal practice sessions in the weeks before a fight but this seems to not be the case here. As the Boxing Board were refusing to sanction the bout, it would not have been an official match, so maybe they could have contended for a vacant IVF belt?

The fight was sensibly called off yesterday evening. The naturally bigger Eubank remains the 4/9 favourite to win if they do eventually touch gloves.

The jig is up

ELSEWHERE in the scandal-hit world of fancy footwork, little did we know when we charted dodgy competitive practices in chess and fishing in the past few weeks, that allegations would next wash up on our shores.

The jig is up https://t.co/BUvxdmnPYR — Minister for Spuds at the Dept of Bacon & Cabbage (@FCTwenteBenson) October 5, 2022

More surprising still that allegations of wrongdoing are emerging from the world of Irish dancing, which has been left reeling (yes, reeling) by accusations that dance teachers have fixed tournaments and even asked for sexual favours in exchange for higher scores.

The Irish Dancing Commission, An Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha, have vowed to take numerous steps to ensure that the behaviour is stamped out.

Gunners look more likely

THERE’s a paucity of actual betting advice in today’s piece (all the better, sighs the weary reader) so we’ll look at one of the big games of the weekend.

The Gunners are 6/4 at home to beat out of sorts Liverpool and maintain their good form. The draw is 13/5, while its 8/5 the Reds arrest their poor run.

The Bet

Lump it all on Kenmare to put the shackles on Fossa's Clifford brothers and beat East Kerry at 7/1 in the quarter-finals of the Kerry County Championship.