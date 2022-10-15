Paul O'Connor v Johnny Crowley: Vote for Cork's best city hurlers

WITH your help, we’re looking to pick the best hurler from either side of St Patrick's Bridge from the last 50 years of action.

The Echo has pitched some of Cork’s finest hurling stars from the northside and southside of Cork city together for a series of fun head-to-head battles. Your votes will decide who goes through and you can see the full list of 16 northside and 16 southside players here.

Today's match-up is Paul O'Connor v Johnny Crowley.

PAUL O'CONNOR (Na Piarsaigh):

SADLY, no longer with us but the legacy he left behind as an outstanding North Mon, Na Piarsaigh, UCC and Cork hurler will continue to endure.

Paul O’Connor was a major contributor to two Na Piarsaigh county titles in 1990 and 1994 when the club from Farranree made a huge mark in Cork club hurling in those years. He was an inspirational presence in the middle of the field in those two victories and he would have gone on to become a major presence on the Cork team only for a serious injury that disrupted his career.

Na Piarsagh’s winning teams of those years contained some outstanding club servants who gave great service to the club for many years.

O’Connor was very much a proper hurler, a tireless worker, with great positional sense and a super reader of the game.

He won five Fitzgibbon Cup medals with UCC under the guidance of Canon O’Brien who recognised his qualities from a young age. In fact, he was and still is regarded as one of the best hurlers ever to play Fitzgibbon Cup hurling alongside his great friends, Nicky English and John Grainger.

He subsequently went on to coach UCC successfully in that third-level college competition. With Na Piarsaigh, before he graduated on to the senior stage, he won minor and U21 county titles.

Coaching was a natural step forward when his playing career ended and in the famed Western Road academy, he was hugely respected for the manner that he dealt with players. He coached players from far and wide who attended the college, players who went on to have glittering careers with their counties and to this day a lot of them would be at pains to stress the role that he played in their development.

Paul O'Connor, Na Pairsaigh selector, celebrates after the final whistle against Cloyne in 2004. Picture: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

Of course, it all began for Paul O’Connor in another great northside hurling academy, the North Mon and his memory endures in that great school. The Paul O’Connor Memorial Blitz, a wonderful competition for budding young stars is a year highlight now and it remembers a great hurler of great dynamism who was a wonderful ambassador everywhere he went.

He was a Na Piarsaigh great, taken from us far too early.

JOHNNY CROWLEY (Bishopstown):

IF we were being very pedantic, we might say that Johnny Crowley wasn’t a city hurler at all and in fact is one of the few West Cork men to have enjoyed hurling success with Cork – the bridge that’s key to his journey is Chetwynd Viaduct, which he passed under as his family moved from Enniskeane to Bishopstown in 1963.

From there, he made his mark with the fledgling club and with St Finbarr’s College, Farranferris, winning the Dr Harty Cup in 1973 and 1974. After the latter victory, they went on to claim the All-Ireland title and that was one of three national victories for him that year as he was also integral to Cork claiming a minor All-Ireland double.

An All-Ireland U21 championship medal followed in 1976 and by that stage he was also a key part of the senior team which would go on to claim the first leg of the historic three in a row, playing centre-back in the final win over Wexford.

When two more All-Irelands arrived in the following seasons, Cork were on top of the hurling world.

“After winning the three-in-a-row as a young fella, you think that there’s a bundle of it ahead of you at that stage but you’re brought back to reality very quickly!” he said.

While Cork won a fifth straight Munster title in 1979, the four-in-a-row dreams were ended by Galway and then, while the Rebels won the national league in 1980 and 1981, Limerick claimed the provincial crowns. Though Cork came back in 1982 and 1983 to win what would be another set of five straight Munster titles, they suffered defeat in the All-Ireland final in both years.

“The losses to Kilkenny in 1982 and ’83 were very disappointing,” said Crowley.

“We had chances in both but we didn’t take them and that’s sport. After that, there were a lot of people questioning us and a few fellas retired as well so the pressure was on. The media were wondering if it was the end for that team – nothing changes really, does it?!”

Thankfully, the centenary year of 1984 would see Cork back on the winners’ rostrum, pulling out a great comeback against Tipperary in the Munster final before seeing off Offaly in the All-Ireland final in Thurles.

Crowley’s display that day meant there would have been few arguments if he had won Man of the Match – Tony O’Sullivan got the nod instead but Crowley won an All-Star.

Johnny Crowley is mobbed by supporters after Cork beat Galway in 1986.

In any case, when Cork regained the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1986, the Bishopstown man did pick up the Man of the Match award, his reading of the game exemplary as Galway’s tactic of a third midfielder and two-player full-forward line coming to grief.

Less than a year later, he had retired, departing after the defeat to Tipperary in 1987, aged just 31. However, he had amassed a medal haul to rival any during his time in red and his stint as selector under Jimmy Barry-Murphy proved to be successful too, playing a key role in the 1999 All-Ireland win.