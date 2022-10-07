Colin Healy and Cork City can handle the pressure at Turner's Cross

EARLIER this week we saw one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s phrases added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

‘Squeaky bum time’ was first uttered by the former Manchester United boss 19 years ago while having a dig at rivals Arsenal, who were challenging for the Premier League title towards the end of the 2002-03 season.

Fast forward almost 20 years and the same phrase is regularly used by many fans, players, managers, and pundits and today I use it as I write about Cork City’s run-up to their final three games in the SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign.

Tonight in Turner’s Cross against Wexford, it certainly is squeaky bum time.

The dictionary description reads: “A particularly tense period of time, especially one leading up to the climax of a competition or event.”

This certainly is the case as we draw close to the end of an entertaining 2022 season.

While I didn’t expect it to get to this stage as I truly believed Colin Healy’s side would have the league wrapped up by now, it is what it is and the players just need to perform in every remaining game like it’s a cup tie, not much room for error.

Cobh Rambler's Charlie Fleming and Cork City's Aaron Bolger tussle for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Currently on 64 points with Galway and Waterford on 58 with the latter having one less game to play, it’s in City’s hands. They need four points out of a possible nine, but how difficult will this be?

Well, this would be a huge game to take some pressure off. If they can secure a win against Wexford, then all that’s needed is a point from their remaining two games against Athlone and Bray.

If Galway lose to Athlone tonight, then a point from tonight’s game or their remaining two would do for City to secure the title.

If City draw tonight and hit 65 points, then Waterford, who can only reach 64 points, cannot catch them.

If City can get four points from their remaining three games, then Galway cannot catch them, even if John Caulfield’s men win their own three games, and City will be champions.

Matt Healy for Cork battles Conor O'Keeffe for Galway United.

Luckily enough for Healy, his side are in a good enough position considering they don’t need to rely on other results.

Basically, City need to secure four points from a possible nine, and job done.

Should they have it wrapped up by now?

I do think so. The game against Galway in Eamonn Deacy Park was the disappointing one for me as for the majority of that game, I could not see City losing. However, maybe they want to do it in style and in front of a home crowd and what place than a packed Turners Cross.

Wexford have recently secured draws against both Galway and Waterford and their latest meeting with City resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory for Colin Healy’s side, so I expect another tough game. However, at the Cross and with so much at stake for City, I fancy City to secure the win.