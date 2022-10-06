Graham Cummins: Cork City fans can make all the difference and keep title within grasp

I worried what would happen if City drop points against Wexford. Ian Ryan’s side are more than capable of taking points off City at Turner’s Cross — they have already done so this season. However, Galway’s draw against Treaty United last weekend has taken a lot of pressure off City the Rebel Army ahead of tonight’s clash with Wexford.
They aren’t going to sit back and hope they can score from a set-piece. I imagine they will try to take the game to City. That will suit the league leaders and Cian Murphy in particular.