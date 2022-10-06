Graham Cummins: Cork City fans can make all the difference and keep title within grasp

TONIGHT: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Cork City v Wexford, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm.

FOUR points from their remaining three games is all that Cork City need to secure the First Division title and their place back in the top-tier of Irish football next season.

Even three points will probably be good enough, such is City’s superior goal difference over Galway United — the league leaders have a 12-goal advantage over their nearest rivals.

Colin Healy’s men missed out on promotion last time out when they were unable to hold on to a lead against Galway, eventually losing the match, but that disappointment should be well behind them now.

Although I was confident that City would still win the league after that encounter at Eamonn Deacy Park three weeks ago, there was a small part of me that questioned whether City could throw away the title.

I worried what would happen if City drop points against Wexford. Ian Ryan’s side are more than capable of taking points off City at Turner’s Cross — they have already done so this season. However, Galway’s draw against Treaty United last weekend has taken a lot of pressure off City the Rebel Army ahead of tonight’s clash with Wexford.

Cork City's goalkeeper David Harrington saves from Galway United's Rob Manley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Those dropped points by Galway mean that City can afford to drop points in two of their remaining three fixtures and still win the league. I don’t expect there to be a nervous or anxious atmosphere in the ground tonight.

RELAXED

I anticipate the players will be very relaxed. They will probably be more adventurous in attack than they might have been had Galway beaten Treaty.

They don’t have to be as cautious because dropping points isn’t too damaging for City. I have no doubt that Healy will be telling his players to go for the victory straight from the first whistle.

He will be demanding that his players put the game to bed early by playing at with a high tempo. This isn’t a game for them to sit back and try and nick a goal.

The fans in the stadium will be expecting City to put on a show and I’m sure they will be in full voice in support of their team well before kick-off.

The players need to ensure that they live up to the supporters’ expectations and keep them vocal throughout the match.

They can do this by making sure they start the game in the right way.

What could help City begin the game on the front foot is to play into the Shed end in the first half. During my playing days, we always favoured playing into the Shed and felt it was important to play into that end in the second half.

We felt that by playing into the Shed in the second half, it would give us something to look forward to. It takes time for a game to develop, and we would see that time as a bit of a waste of playing into the Shed if we were forced to play that way in the first half.

However, considering the atmosphere, I would expect at the start of the game the City players need to keep that positivity and build on it.

Wexford have their own agenda in this game. The Leinster club still have faint hopes of making the play-offs and anything less than three points tonight will end those hopes. That would suggest that Wexford will be aggressive offensively against City.

They aren’t going to sit back and hope they can score from a set-piece. I imagine they will try to take the game to City. That will suit the league leaders and Cian Murphy in particular.

Cork City's Cian Coleman and Stephen Walsh of Galway United. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wexford will probably have to play with a high defensive line meaning there is going to be space behind their backline. Murphy does better against teams playing a higher line because he has space run into.

His strength is his pace, which isn’t as effective when teams sit in.

I always feel that when he has a good game, so does the team. I’m expecting an aggressive performance from City and would be surprised if the result was anything other than a home win.