Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 09:00

Rebel Óg awards: Ballincollig and Midleton U13s honoured for Premier 1 success

Ballincollig landed the football title with Midleton hurlers denying them the double
Ballincollig’s James Harrington, Bobby Power, Eoin Harris and Jack Costello, with Midleton’s Peader Egan, Liam Walsh, Alfie Hennessy and Ciarán Kelly, winners of the August Rebel Óg award after their recent Premier 1 football and hurling U13 title wins. Picture: David Creedon

Rory Noonan

Ballincollig U13 footballers and Midleton U13 hurlers are the joint winners of the Rebel Óg award for August.

Both sides enjoyed wins in their respective Premier 1 finals recently, with the Village appearing in both finals.

The finals were held on respective Saturday mornings, with games taking place at either the 4G pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh or at Bishopstown GAA Club.

Over the two days of finals, 12 finals were held with the Magpies and Village taking the top prizes on offer after some great games across both days.

Midleton and Ballincollig enjoyed a battle all through the hurling decider before a goal proved to be the crucial score for the winners after a highly entertaining game.

The football final was every bit as close and it took extra time before Ballincollig managed to get the better of St Finbarr’s.

Kevin Cummins, Cummins Sports, presents Jack Costello, Ballincollig and Peader Egan, Midleton, with the Rebel Óg award for August. Also included are: Brian Costello and Norma Kennedy.  Picture: David Creedon
Chairman of Rebel Óg, Michael O’Mahony, congratulated both teams on their success and said it was great to see so many great games over the two days of U13 finals.

He wished the young players all the best going forward and said he hoped to see many of them go on to play at adult level for their club in the years to come.

O'Mahony also said that they will always remember days like this and that the friendships they make now through the club will be ones that will stay with them forever and will look back in the years to come.

