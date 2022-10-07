Cork Basketball: Glanmire, Brunell and Fr Mathew’s off to impressive starts

FR MATHEW’S will be hoping to keep their unbeaten record intact when they host Waterford Wildcats in the Women’s Super League at the Fr Mathew’s Arena on Saturday (5pm).

Mathew’s created the first shock when they overcame a highly-fancied Lifffey Celtics in Leixlip and coach Niamh Dwyer is hoping to welcome back American Shannon Brady.

“I was absolutely delighted as Liffey Celtics are one of the best teams in the league on their home court.”

Last season was a frustrating one for coach Dwyer but she never lost faith in her side.

“I hate repeating myself but some of the games we lost in the last campaign were mind-boggling but look it’s a case of looking forward and I am hoping the harsh lessons we experienced will stand to us.”

Grainne Dwyer is in the twilight of her career but she showed against Liffey Celtics with a 14-point tally that she’s still a player to be reckoned with. Leslie Ann Wilkinson joined Mathew’s from Glanmire and she will help them from the bench in the guard position.

Verdict: Fr Mathew’s.

The Address UCC Glanmire travel west tomorrow for a clash with NUIG Mystics hoping to add another win following last week’s home defeat of Killester.

Coach Mark Scannell was delighted with the performances of his American duo of Brittany Byrd (27) and Khiarica Rasheed (15) last weekend.

“I was delighted with the performance of the squad as basketball is a team game and that has always been a priority to me as a coach. Our professionals have settled in nicely to our set up and the camaraderie is excellent in the team and we look forward to another tough test against NUIG Mystics.”

UCC Glanmire's Brittany Byrd takes a shot. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

The return of Claire O’Sullivan has helped Glanmire as her experience and class will be clearly seen as the season matures. The loss of Casey Grace had to be stemmed but Sinead O’Reilly returned to the club from Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell.

Aine McKenna is another key player and once complacency doesn’t kick in Glanmire should return to Leeside with maximum points.

Verdict: The Address UCC Glanmire.

The third Cork team Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell make the long trip to Belfast on Saturday to play Ulster University at Jordanstown.

The northerners lost their opening game away to Trinity Meteors but Brunell were buoyant following their added time home win over DCU Mercy. But a worry for Brunell was the inept performances of their American duo Mary Dunn (15) and McKayla Roberts (8) and these numbers will need to improve.

Dunn has a physical presence at the post but needs to get sharper. Roberts is a guard but not playing at the point and with her lack of height is struggling to get shots off on the wing.

Brunell had captain Edel Thornton to thank for getting the team over the line against DCU Mercy as she contributed an impressive 35-point tally.

New coach Liam Culloty got a good spread of players involved but the performance from the match-winning basket hero Lauryn Homan was superb; she is beginning to show her true potential.

Verdict: Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell.