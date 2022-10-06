Cork basketball: Demons hope to build on Neptune display in Friday night derby

JUST as basketball fans are getting their breath back following last week’s epic derby between UCC Demons and Energywise Ireland Neptune, it will be back to the Mardyke Arena tomorrow for another. This time it’s UCC Demons hosting Emporium Cork Basketball.

Reflecting on the derby defeat Demons coach Danny O’Mahony was philosophical in summing up his team’s display.

“Look, it was a tense, competitive game from start to finish that both teams competed hard in and in the end we just fell short against a very good side.”

Demons almost snatched victory at the death following a Kevin Moynihan jumper but were denied by a brace of Jordan Evans free throws.

“I looked back on the game a few times and yes there were a few talking points, but as a coach I try to look forward and erase the errors that possibly cost us a win.”

Looking ahead to the Ballincollig game tomorrow, O’Mahony believes this will be another huge test.

“Ballincollig are a quality side with some quality Irish players and some very good professionals, and we will have to be at it from tip-off.”

The one plus for Demons was the performance of English-born Kingsley Nwagboso. He played superbly, but on the other side of the coin got caught up in the emotion at the packed stadium. New signings James and Scott Hannigan are wholehearted players and have added some mettle to the Sunday’s Well outfit.

American Jeremiah Moore is athletic but needs to be smarter in defence and show more physicality. He could be asked to guard Ballincollig’s American John Dawson, who is a superb shooter.

Emporium Cork Basketball is the banner Ballincollig will be playing under this season and although sluggish in their opening win against Moycullen, they are sure to improve.

Emporium Cork Basketball's John Dawson gets away from Moycullen's Grant Olsson and James Lyons to score. Picture: David Keane

The one player who could light up the Mardyke is Dawson. And with former Demons players Ciarán and Adrian O’Sullivan back on their old stomping ground it has all the ingredients of being a highly- charged game.

Ballincollig have signed Spanish ace Jose Jimenez Gonzalez and despite having an inconsistent debut he still chip in with 19 points.

Given the manner that Demons guarded Neptune’s Jordan Evans last weekend, they will need to step it up big time to shut down Ballincollig.

There is little doubt that Demons will want to win this game as two derby defeats in six days would certainly damage their confidence going forward.

A tough one to call, but for me Ballincollig have more hot hands and playing in the cauldron of the Mardyke Arena they could well take advantage and secure maximum points.

Verdict: Emporium Cork Basketball.

Energywise Ireland Neptune travel west to play Moycullen.

Neptune coach Colin O’Reilly was delighted with his team’s win over his former club and believes his side will improve in the coming games.

O’Reilly said: “I don’t think the Demons game merited 60 plus fouls, but I do know we will be a far better side after five or six games.”

Neptune have certainly unearthed a quality player in Evans, who could turn out to be the best American shooter to grace the league in the last decade.

When defeat stared Neptune in the face Evans took the game by the scruff of the neck and nailed one incredible three-pointer on the baseline that was off the charts.

Jordan Blount had a decent first half on his return to club action in Cork after a decade abroad, but the barraging he received from Demons’ fans got to him and he eventually picked up his fifth foul.

Blount is a quality player who should do his talking on the basketball court and needs to address his discipline to show what a big asset he is.

Moycullen looked a weak unit against Emporium and they will need to pick it up big time even having the comfort of home court advantage.

If Neptune are ready to play this will be a blowout for the Blackpool outfit.

Verdict: Energywise Ireland Neptune.