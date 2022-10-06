Munster struggling to merit favourites’ tag against Connacht

THE bookies have Munster as favourites for Friday night’s Round URC clash against Connacht at the Sportsgrounds, but in reality, it is difficult to see how Munster have earned this favouritism.

Connacht have lost their three matches to date, but these losses were to serious sides, as opposed to Munster’s games being against teams who are not expected to be in the running for the play-offs come season’s end, and Connacht will certainly be targeting an opening win of the season this weekend.

The bottom line is that Munster’s performance levels will have to improve drastically this week if they are to secure a badly needed win up in Galway, as their display at home to Zebre at Musgrave Park last Saturday left a lot to be desired.

To have reached the 21-point mark after just 25 minutes on home soil, with three tries in the bag, against a Zebre side whose lineout completely malfunctioned in the opening half, and to fail to grab the fourth try in the final 55 minutes of the game — this can only viewed as a negative result and a point lost.

Munster would have looked at the opening three matches against Cardiff, the Dragons and Zebre as three winnable ties, as these were the three bottom sides in the URC table last season.

They would have conservatively expected to get at least 10 points from them.

To have only gotten just six means that they are already playing catch up, with URC play-off qualification for this year and European qualification for next year already looking like they cannot be taken for granted.

BOTTOM

Connacht are currently bottom of the URC table after losing all of their three games to date, but it has to be acknowledged that they had a much tougher looking start to the season than Munster, playing Ulster and then last year’s two final finalists the Bulls and the Stormers.

To make their start even more difficult, they had to play their first three matches on the road as the Sportsgrounds was being developed to fit a brand new 4G artificial pitch, which is being unveiled on Friday.

The two teams last played at the venue on New Year’s Day when a 53rd-minute try by Bundee Aki proved decisive in a 10-8 win for the westeners.

The Ireland centre will be marked absent this Friday evening, as he continues to serve the eight-week suspension he picked up for his reckless clearout on Stormers winger Seabelo Senatla a few weeks ago.

He will be a big loss for Andy Friend’s side but they still have Tom Farrell and Tom Daly to call upon in their centre ranks, so they have more than enough armoury to take the game to Graham Rowntree’s side.

Connacht conceded 13 tries in their opening three games, but it remains to be seen as to whether Munster currently have the game to really hurt their provincial rivals.

In the Zebre game, bar their maul, Munster offered very little in attack, with 18-year-old Ruadhan Quinn being the one spark in the second half, when he made serious in-roads with two big carries out wide after coming on in the 73rd minute, but ultimately Munster never really looked like grabbing that elusive fourth try.

The first half had been decent but come the second half the mistakes that had undermined their efforts the week before against the Dragons at Rodney Parade were back on view.

OPTION

Rowntree will be hopeful of having Gavin Coombes back as an option this week. Munster may have considerable back row resources to call upon but they have seriously missed the barnstorming Skibbereen number eight and his ball-carrying ability in particular.

Munster fans will hope to see a lot more of the powerful-looking young duo of Edwin Edogbo and Ruadhan Quinn.

Last week, the pair brought a real sense of energy to a side seemingly lacking in that commodity, and fans would be hoping to see form rewarded when the side is selected, as opposed to the state of play during the Johann van Graan era when players seemed to get picked regardless of form.