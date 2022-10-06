Ciaran McKenna's golf studio designed to help improve your play in the winter

MALLOW’S Ciaran McKenna has opened his new teaching studio in Mourneabbey and the PGA professional is delighted to be up and running with the new business.

His custom-built studio has been fitted out to provide everything he needs to work with clients. It features an extra high roof, a top-quality astroturf surface and a massive screen that allows golfers to replicate course-like conditions.

McKenna’s development is on the same site as his house in Mourneabbey, but there was more to the location than convenience.

“I did some research and spotted a gap in the market in this locality,” he explained.

“Mourneabbey is centrally located in Munster so having that catchment area was a big factor in setting it up. Cork is 20 minutes away, it’s five minutes outside Mallow; Killarney and Limerick are both just under an hour away.

“Having it located beside my house makes a huge difference for family reasons.”

He was also conscious that an indoor studio would make the facility an attractive location in the winter months.

“One reason I developed my own studio is that, unfortunately, we live in a country that has variable weather conditions.

“You can’t grow and sustain a business depending on the weather, it’s just not feasible. That’s why I decided to take that variable out of the equation and build an indoor studio.”

So far, the feedback from McKenna’s clients has been great.

“It has been a game-changer and the feedback has been fantastic. Being my own boss has really focused my mind and has given me that nudge to drive on and create a business and brand that people will be drawn to.

“Knowing that you don’t rely on the weather puts less pressure and stress on sustaining your income.”

LEVELLING UP

McKenna did his PGA training under Sean McKenna in Mallow Golf Club and he quickly learned that coaching was the area of the profession that he favoured.

“I enjoyed the PGA training as you really delve into the nitty gritty of golf. The best thing about the course is that you look at all aspects of golf — coaching, S&C, rules, retail, and I was quite interested in the coaching side of it.

“We had some fantastic mentors at the Belfry and Ian Peek stood out as a great example. Also, I have qualified as a trackman level 2 coach, and I am looking into TPI certification as everyone swings differently and it’s about finding the most effective and repeatable swing for you.”

Ciaran McKenna pictured in his newly built golf studio in Mourneabbey. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Golf coaching has always been a subjective one-to-one experience, but PGA professionals now have the advantage of using tech when working with clients.

McKenna, who has the latest trackman system in his studio, is an advocate for technology helping the coaching process.

“Technology is the now and future of golf and we see with the likes of trackman, flightscope, GC quad taking the golf world by storm as people are getting more numbers-based.

The next thing I see coming in the coaching world, and this is already prevalent in the US, are pressure plates.

“Swing Catalyst have launched these plates and they map out how the pressure and weight of your body changes while you swing.

“By having the right pressure points in the swing you’re going to be more efficient, effective, and consistent with your game. Anyone that knows me will know I talk about these a lot!”

Coming into winter, McKenna thinks that the era of putting the clubs away until March is a thing of the past and he believes that’s a good thing.

TREND

“I have found that a lot more golfers are playing and practising over the winter months. In the past, you would see people put the clubs away in October and they would be dusted down in March.

“It would take them nearly two months to get going again. That trend is breaking and many more are tipping away with their games over the winter.

“By having an indoor studio, we do not need to worry about the cold or wet conditions. You can play up to 200 courses in your shorts and t-shirt which makes a huge difference. Lots more people are getting into the S&C side of things.

“Look at Peter O’Keeffe and the success he has had with, not only himself, but the up-and-coming juniors in Cork.

“Mike Carroll and Fit for Golf is lifting over in the US working some PGA Tour players. People are starting to see the difference it makes when you invest in your body and the positive effect it has on your game.”