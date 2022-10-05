Camogie All-Stars: 10 Cork players nominated as Kilkenny lead the way

CORK might have lost the All-Ireland and league finals but 10 of the Rebels are in contention for PWC Camogie All-Stars.
Under new manager Matthew Twomey and coach Davy Fitzgerald, who switches to the Waterford hurlers for next season, Cork had a fine season but failed to secure the big prizes after narrow defeats.
They still have plenty of stand-out performers, with Amy Lee, Libby Coppinger, Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Ashling Thompson, Hannah Looney, Fiona Keating, Katriona Mackey and Amy O’Connor, all shortlisted. All-Ireland champions Kilkenny secured 11 nominations.
All the players are picked in their positions, with the winners being announced on November 26 at Croke Park.
Amy Lee (Cork)
Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)
Brianna O'Regan (Waterford)
Libby Coppinger (Cork)
Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)
Shauna Healy (Galway)
Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)
Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)
Iona Heffernan (Waterford)
Sarah Dervan (Galway)
Laura Hayes (Cork)
Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)
Orla Hickey (Waterford)
Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)
Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)
Laura Treacy (Cork)
Roisin Black (Galway)
Aoife Donohue (Galway)
Ashling Thompson (Cork)
Hannah Looney (Cork)
Katie Power (Kilkenny)
Lorraine Bray (Waterford)
Abby Flynn (Waterford)
Caoimhe Costello (Limerick)
Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)
Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)
Aisling Maher (Dublin)
Beth Carton (Waterford)
Fiona Keating (Cork)
Aisling O'Neill (Dublin)
Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)
Katriona Mackey (Cork)
Niamh Rockett (Waterford)
Ailish O'Reilly (Galway)
Amy O'Connor (Cork)
Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)
Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim), Cathal Murray (Galway).