Camogie All-Stars: 10 Cork players nominated as Kilkenny lead the way

Award winners will be announced on November 26 at Croke Park
Cork's Fiona Keating and Michelle Teehan of Kilkenny in action. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Eamonn Murphy

CORK might have lost the All-Ireland and league finals but 10 of the Rebels are in contention for PWC Camogie All-Stars.

Under new manager Matthew Twomey and coach Davy Fitzgerald, who switches to the Waterford hurlers for next season, Cork had a fine season but failed to secure the big prizes after narrow defeats. 

They still have plenty of stand-out performers, with Amy Lee, Libby Coppinger, Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Ashling Thompson, Hannah Looney, Fiona Keating, Katriona Mackey and Amy O’Connor, all shortlisted. All-Ireland champions Kilkenny secured 11 nominations.

All the players are picked in their positions, with the winners being announced on November 26 at Croke Park.

PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022:

Goalkeepers:

Amy Lee (Cork) 

Aoife Norris (Kilkenny) 

Brianna O'Regan (Waterford)

Corner-backs:

Libby Coppinger (Cork) 

Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny) 

Shauna Healy (Galway) 

Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny) 

Full-backs: 

Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) 

Iona Heffernan (Waterford) 

Sarah Dervan (Galway) 

Wing-backs

Laura Hayes (Cork) 

Laura Murphy (Kilkenny) 

Orla Hickey (Waterford) 

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) 

Centre-back

Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) 

Laura Treacy (Cork) 

Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfield:

Aoife Donohue (Galway) 

Ashling Thompson (Cork) 

Hannah Looney (Cork) 

Katie Power (Kilkenny) 

Lorraine Bray (Waterford) 

Wing-forwards:

Abby Flynn (Waterford) 

Caoimhe Costello (Limerick) 

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) 

Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre-forwards: 

Aisling Maher (Dublin) 

Beth Carton (Waterford) 

Fiona Keating (Cork) 

Corner-forwards: 

Aisling O'Neill (Dublin) 

Katie Nolan (Kilkenny) 

Katriona Mackey (Cork) 

Niamh Rockett (Waterford) 

Full-forward:

Ailish O'Reilly (Galway) 

Amy O'Connor (Cork) 

Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny) 

Manager of the Year: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim), Cathal Murray (Galway).

