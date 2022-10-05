Camogie All-Stars: 10 Cork players nominated as Kilkenny lead the way

CORK might have lost the All-Ireland and league finals but 10 of the Rebels are in contention for PWC Camogie All-Stars.

Under new manager Matthew Twomey and coach Davy Fitzgerald, who switches to the Waterford hurlers for next season, Cork had a fine season but failed to secure the big prizes after narrow defeats.

They still have plenty of stand-out performers, with Amy Lee, Libby Coppinger, Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Ashling Thompson, Hannah Looney, Fiona Keating, Katriona Mackey and Amy O’Connor, all shortlisted. All-Ireland champions Kilkenny secured 11 nominations.

All the players are picked in their positions, with the winners being announced on November 26 at Croke Park.

PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022:

Goalkeepers:

Amy Lee (Cork)

Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Brianna O'Regan (Waterford)

Corner-backs:

Libby Coppinger (Cork)

Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)

Shauna Healy (Galway)

Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)

Full-backs:

Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Iona Heffernan (Waterford)

Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Wing-backs

Laura Hayes (Cork)

Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)

Orla Hickey (Waterford)

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Centre-back

Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)

Laura Treacy (Cork)

Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfield:

Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Ashling Thompson (Cork)

Hannah Looney (Cork)

Katie Power (Kilkenny)

Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

Wing-forwards:

Abby Flynn (Waterford)

Caoimhe Costello (Limerick)

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre-forwards:

Aisling Maher (Dublin)

Beth Carton (Waterford)

Fiona Keating (Cork)

Corner-forwards:

Aisling O'Neill (Dublin)

Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)

Katriona Mackey (Cork)

Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-forward:

Ailish O'Reilly (Galway)

Amy O'Connor (Cork)

Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim), Cathal Murray (Galway).