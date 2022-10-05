Nemo Rangers centenary events continue at pace

NEMO RANGERS GAA Club will be holding a number of key events in the coming weeks to round off their centenary year celebrations.

The city kingpins are holding a gala dinner on Saturday, October 22, while on Saturday, November 19, they will be launching their centenary book and honouring their senior football team who won their first senior county title back in 1972.

David O’Kelly who is the chairman of the Centenary Committee and the author of ‘Nemo Rangers A Century of Glory’ said their centenary year has gone very well.

“We have been very pleased. We had the launch of the Centenary Flag on January 1, and we held the Ger Kiely Poc Fada as well that day.

"Each one of the various club teams in terms of ladies’ football, camogie and underage teams held their own tournament or blitz.

"We have also launched special centenary gear, centenary crest, and medals,” he said.

Mr O’Kelly is looking forward to the upcoming events such as the dinner, the book launch and honouring their historic 1972 senior football team who secured their breakthrough senior county title.

“Our big events are coming up in the next few weeks. We are holding a dinner on Saturday, October 22 which will be held in the Rochestown Park Hotel.

"That will be a huge night. The President of the GAA Larry McCarthy will be attending. Our guest speaker on the night will be the new Meath senior football manager Colm O’Rourke.

"We are expecting over 400 plus people at this event.

“On Saturday, November 19, 1972, we won our first senior county football title, so all that team are coming together this November 19, 2022, to honour this huge achievement.

"This will be held in the Nemo Rangers clubhouse. The book launch will be held on the same night. After the meal we will be unveiling a board of the officers who have served the club down through the last 100 years,” he added.

The centenary book will be launched by legendary Nemo Rangers club man Billy Morgan.

David said they wanted the book to coincide with honouring the ‘iconic’ team of 1972.

Nemo Rangers Club President, Bernadette Allen unveils the special Centenary Flag

“Billy Morgan will be launching the book. We wanted everything to coincide with the famous win in 1972.

"Our most iconic team will all be back together after 50 years.”

The centenary book celebrates the careers of many Nemo Rangers stalwarts and takes an in-depth look at the club’s history with numerous nostalgic match reports and pictures included in the book.

David said compiling the book was a ‘labour’ of love.

“I also brought out a book in 1996 as during the war Nemo went to ground and in 1946 they reformed and 50 years later they asked me to write a book to commemorate that particular anniversary.

"The new book incorporates that time period into an updated history since 1996. I also have a section in the book on Nemo legends such as Dinny Allen, Frank Cogan, Billy Morgan and many more.

“It was a labour of love. It took me two years. It was easier this time around as you are now able to go into the archive sections of newspapers for information and match reports.

"I also got many personal pictures from people. It is great to recognise the history of the club.

"The book will make for a great Christmas present. It looks back at the rich history and the many personalities who have played roles in the club, both on and off the pitch,” he added.

The club are also holding an Over 35 football tournament in October in memory of the late Jim Cremin said the Nemo Rangers club man.

“We will also hold a tournament in memory of a great club man Jim Cremin. We are very anxious to honour his name.

"This will be an over 35 football tournament which will be played over a one-day blitz format. Presently we are talking about a dozen clubs participating in the tournament.”

Since the club was founded, they have won seven All-Ireland club football titles, 17 Munster crowns and 22 senior titles.

They have also enjoyed success in hurling and captured multiple underage titles.

“A lot of people have worked hard and contributed to helping make Nemo the great club it is today,” said the club official.

“There is a great spirit in the club. Everybody has a role to play. I was never a great footballer myself, but I was still chairman, secretary and underage secretary.

"Everybody gets involved and gives back.”

Ladies football and camogie at both underage and adult are also thriving with huge numbers playing for their beloved Nemo which greatly pleases Mr O’Kelly.

“It is great to see the ladies footballers and the camogie club also incorporated into the club.

"We had a stat last year that we are going on 1000 underage players and of those 44% of them last year were girls.

"That reflects the progressive nature of the club.”

The club that started in the South Parish/Turner's Cross area are now based in Trabeg.

The club official said the club is ‘geared’ up for more success.

“The club is geared up in every aspect for more success. You just have to walk through the gates to see what the club has done since 2006 when the grounds were opened in Trabeg.

"We will be hoping the club will enjoy more success going forward.”