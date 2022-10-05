Shandon Celtic’s League Two good run continues

Shandon Celtic 3

St John Bosco's 0

SHANDON CELTIC continued their unbeaten run with a 3-0 victory over St John Bosco's in their League 2 clash at Popham’s Road.

Although the game itself was not very pleasing on the eyes, Shandon won’t be bothered too much as the three points now means they are in second spot, one point behind leaders Blackstone, but with a game in hand.

Shandon engineered the first chance of note when Glen Cambridge found space near the edge of the box, but drilled straight at Kieran Denihan.

And when a Shandon free kick was headed clear, it arrived for Damien Morey who was denied an opportunity when Denihan stretched to tip his stinging effort over for a corner.

Morey then swept a looping cross over for Eric Dorgan, but the midfielder could not adjust his body enough to get some force on his header.

After Dave Debuf tried an effort from distance that looped over, Morey swung another dangerous cross in that had just too much on it for the available Ian Shellard.

But, on 20 minutes, Shandon nosed in front when Conor Kelly threaded a neat one on for Ian Shellard to steer accurately into the corner.

Shandon Celtic's captain Glen Cambridge (left) with Boscos FC captain Barry Cahill, accompanied by referee Stephen Moore.

Mark Hourighan did find space near the edge of the box and got his shot away, but Alan O’Driscoll threw his body on the line to produce an important block.

At the other end, a lovely through ball from Jamie Gardiner reached Conor Kelly, but he dragged his effort wide of the target.

Neat play from Shandon followed when Paul O’Driscoll played it on for Kelly who picked out Colm Coveney in the wide area.

Coveney then shifted it neatly through to Shellard who was denied when his goal-bound effort was blocked by Sean Corcoran.

And when Gardiner exchanged passes with Dorgan, his final effort on goal lacked conviction to really trouble Denihan.

Boscos started the second half with a lively approach and in fact could have clawed themselves back into the contest when Eoin McSweeney found himself through on goal – only to be denied by a superb save from Shandon’s Marc O’Donovan.

When play shifted to the other end, Glen Cambridge swivelled before seeing his effort on goal blocked by Sean Corcoran.

Boscos FC's Barry Cahill looks to bring the ball under control in the action against Shandon Celtic at Popham's Field.

Shandon had the upper hand now as the second half grew and Colm Coveney came close when his headed effort went narrowly over from Conor Kelly’s cross.

But, the hosts doubled their advantage when from Gardiner’s cross, Glen Cambridge flicked delicately past Denihan on 66 minutes.

Near calls from Shandon’s Gardiner, Cambridge and Charley Daly followed before they secured a third goal.

And it arrived when substitute Gary McKelvey shifted a slide-rule pass into space for the run of David Cummins who drilled firmly past Denihan to make it 3-0 on 87 minutes for what was really, game set and match to Shandon.

Shandon Celtic: Marc O’Donovan, James Lordan, Damien Morey, Paul O’Driscoll, Alan O’Driscoll, Eric Dorgan, Colm Coveney, Conor Kelly, Jamie Gardiner, Glen Cambridge and Ian Shellard.

Subs: Liam Eager for James Lordan (55), Charley Daly for Conor Kelly (63), Graham Hosford for Ian Shellard (68), Gary McKelvey for Colm Coveney (79), David Cummins for Jamie Gardiner (85).

St. John Boscos: Kieran Denihan, Gary McAuliffe, James Wiggins, Sean Corcoran, Brian Rogers, Killian Lynam, Aaron Vaughan, Dave Debuf, Barry Cahill, Eoin McSweeney and Mark Hourighan.

Subs: Joe Wyre for Mark Hourighan (half-time).

Referee: Stephen Moore.