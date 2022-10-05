Six goals shared in thrilling Premier A league match

Killumney United 3

Castleview 3

IT ended all square as Killumney and Castleview played out a 3-3 draw in their Premier A clash at the Farm.

Both sides were very conscious to go for a win here in order to keep the pressure on leaders Grangevale and as a result, we saw some very open and attacking football.

It was an even enough first half, but Killumney will be disappointed for squandering some chances they had when they were on top in the second 45.

The game broke into life with Conor McHugh heading narrowly over from Dalian Roche’s corner.

And when Eoin McCarthy worked the ball forward to Daniel O’Donoghue, he picked out Jamie O’Donovan who curled a decent effort wide.

A great chance then fell for Killumney when Alex Marshall’s free kick came for Luke Dennehy who cut inside before rifling over from a good position.

But, Castleview found themselves in front when a superb ball from Josh Lombardi came into the path of Jamie O’Donovan who side-stepped John Lynch before slotting home to an empty net on ten minutes.

A response from Killumney then saw Dalian Roche win cheap possession before setting off towards goal, but he hurried his effort and the chance went.

Brendan O’Donnell collected on the right before checking inside to send a forceful effort that saw Lynch collect comfortably.

The Castleview side that drew 3-3 in their Premier A clash with Killumney at the Farm.

A sumptuous ball from a free kick by Dalian Roche reached Danny Kelly, but he failed to make contact while unattended and the chance went.

It was all square again on 20 when Kelly’s cross into the box seemed to have come off both Castleview’s Ryan McCarthy and Michael Kiely before it nestled in the net.

Minutes later, the View were in front again when Jamie O’Donovan sent a thumping header home from a Daniel O’Donoghue corner.

Soon afterwards, Ryan McCarthy was forced into action when he had to parry from Dalian Roche’s stinging effort.

A great chance then fell for Killumney when Kelly helped on for Roche who picked out Luke Dennehy in a very favourable position, but the winger drilled inches wide of the far post.

A quickly taken throw by Dylan McCarthy then picked out Daniel O’Donoghue who embarked on a run down the right channel before rifling wide from a tight angle.

Killumney’s Luke Dennehy found himself in on goal soon afterwards, but when faced with a one on one situation, he fired straight at McCarthy.

Seconds before the interval, Danny Kelly swivelled after collecting from Luke Dennehy’s pass, but his effort on goal, lacked conviction.

With just two minutes into the second period, parity was restored when substitute Jason McSweeney proved his worth by being at the right place at the right time to steer home from Kelly’s cross.

But, a delicate flick on by Daniel O’Donoghue setup Brendan O’Donnell to pick his spot and fire Castleview in front again at 3-2 three minutes later.

The Killumney side that drew 3-3 with Castleview in their Premier A clash at the Farm.

Both sides were really opening it all up now and on ten minutes, it was all square once again when a magnificent ball by Kelly picked out the run of McSweeney to guide past a helpless McCarthy and make it 3-3.

Killumney were piling on the pressure now in an effort to seek out the winner with Luke Dennehy finding a way through – only to be denied by a super tackle from Dalian Wall.

Killumney's captain Luke Dennehy (right) with Castleview's Daniel O'Donoghue, accompanied by referee Jim Hennessy.

And when Jason McSweeney embarked on a run down the left channel, his eventual delivery had just too much on it for the available Conor McHugh.

Further pressure followed from the hosts with the final action coming from Luke Dennehy who was denied in the final moments by a super save by Ryan McCarthy from his forceful header, but in the end, it finished with both sides sharing the points.

Killumney Utd: John Lynch, Jack O’Driscoll, Evan white, Evan Hogan, Darren Kelly, Conor McHugh, Luke Dennehy, Alex Marshall, Danny Kelly, Dalian Roche and Daniel O’Brien.

Subs: Jason McSweeney and Ciaran Hutchinson for Daniel O’Brien and John Lynch (half-time), John O’Driscoll and David McSweeney Dalian Roche Evan White (65),

Castleview: Ryan McCarthy, Dylan McCarthy, Jamie Mason, Derek Kiely, Dalian Wall, Michael Kiely, Daniel O’Donoghue, Eoin McCarthy, Jamie O’Donovan, Josh Lombardi and Brendan O’Donnell.

Subs: Stephen Barrett for Josh Lombardi (half-time), Kelvin Greaney for Michael Kiely (52), Ciaran Dennehy for Derek Kiely (68), Evan Burke for Jamie Mason (77), Cian White for Jamie O’Donovan (82).

Referee: Jim Hennessy.