Sars Kieran Murphy is named the new Cork minor hurling manager

Kieran Murphy (Sarsfields) has been confirmed as the new Cork minor hurling manager, with Ray O’Mahony (Éire Óg) named as the new minor football boss.

Both appointments were ratified at Tuesday night’s county board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with neither coming as a surprise as both had worked with the respective sets of players through U15 and U16 Rebel Óg development squads.

Meanwhile, the county board are to hold two meetings for clubs over the coming weeks, seeking to find consensus with regard to the future of the minor grade.

With a strong appetite for minor to return to U18 after the switch to U17 five years ago, clubs will convene at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Tuesday, to be presented with various permutations and what the calendar might look like if competitions are run at U17/U20 or U18/U21.

County chairperson Marc Sheehan said that the meeting would “give accurate information to allow for debate and to ensure that clubs are fully briefed to have a position on an evolving situation”.

Daniel Goulding, winner of the Muskerry GAA/Auld Triangle Sports Award for October with selectors of the club's Premier County Intermediate Football Championship winning team, Ray O'Mahony, Damien Lordan, Harry O'Reilly and Leo Lowney.

Secretary Kevin O’Donovan underlined the fact that it was “essential for clubs to meet in between” next week’s meeting and the second one, on October 25.

“We won’t vote at the second meeting but we would hope to reach consensus and then we can plan a motion for Congress.

“I don’t think that there is a more urgent issue facing us at the moment.” Damien Irwin (Killeagh) said that, if the ideal was to retain players, then a serious look at changing to U18 was required.

“I was at three county minor finals in recent weeks, Premier 1 football and Premier 1 and Premier 2 hurling – they were exciting games but I don’t know if any of those players will be physically ready to play at adult level in six months’ time.” Kevin O’Donovan said that the Croke Park position was that, whichever age was chosen, it minor should be decoupled from adult level. While he accepted the comments from some delegates that it was difficult for rural clubs in terms of playing resources, “There’s no escaping decoupling, because it’s impossible to run minor championships otherwise.

“That’s why the first night is so important, so that clubs can know what they’re discussing.

“I think that 99.9 percent of people want minor to be under-18, but are you willing to play without those players at adult level then?” Kevin O’Donovan also informed the meeting that Cork’s premier senior championships may be considered to be in breach of GAA guidelines. They limit the number of teams in a senior or intermediate championship to 16 and, while Cork has 12 clubs in each premier grade, the addition of divisions and colleges takes them above that figure.

O’Donovan said that Cork believe that their championships comprise “12 plus one other team,” – i.e. the winners of each divisions/colleges competition – and that discussions would continue.

“You have 12 [club] teams over here and ten [divisions/colleges] teams are over there and one comes from that to join the others. It runs in parallel. That was partly the reason we introduced the trophies this year, to underline the fact these are separate competitions.

“It would be a cause for concern if we were deemed to be in breach. We believe we’re not but want to flag it that it’s something we’re working on.” Elsewhere, Terry Brady (Ballygarvan) was ratified as secretary of the County Hearings Committee, succeeding Brian O’Loughlin, who held the role at the time of his passing in May of this year.

O’Loughlin is to have the new Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 1 trophy named in his honour. St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers are in the league final and they have agreed to double up the forthcoming Bons Secours Hospital Premier SFC decider with the league fixture.

The Premier JHC trophy, to be contested by Ballygiblin and Tracton, will be named after Jimmy O’Mahony Cup (Newcestown) while teams in the Premier JFC, which is new for 202, will contest the Donal Hurley Cup, in memory of the St Finbarr’s stalwart.