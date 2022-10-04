Jaworski goals sets up fine Corkbeg win in U14 National Cup tie

Blarney United 0

Corkbeg 5

CORKBEG are safely through to the second round of the SFAI U14 National Cup as they defeated a hard-working Blarney United side 5-0 on the astro turf at O’Shea Park on Sunday morning.

A sensational hat-trick from Alex Jaworski along with brilliant goals from both Conor Padden and Jake Morrissey sealed Corkbeg’s place in the draw for the next stage of this prestigious tournament.

Following a very tight and even opening to proceedings in which both defences for these two Cork Schoolboys League U14 second division teams were on top, Corkbeg would finally break the deadlock with the game’s first genuine goal-scoring opportunity with 12 minutes on the clock.

In truth, it was only half a goal-scoring opportunity but that didn’t matter to the excellent Alex Jaworski as he sent a thunderous strike from the edge of the penalty area dipping into the far top left corner of the net.

The visitors were now full of confidence and Blarney needed their goalkeeper Ryan Hally to produce a great save to prevent Conor Padden from making it 2-0 moments later.

But the reprieve for the home side was all too brief as Corkbeg would double their lead with 20 minutes played and it was that man Jaworski who got it.

His first goal was fantastic but his second was arguably even better for the number nine who may have already claimed the goal of the month award for October as he stepped onto Shay Rooney’s layoff more than 20 yards out and blasted the ball into the roof of the net.

Tim O'Driscoll, Corkbeg, under pressure from Blarney United players Jake O'Sullivan and James Williams. Picture: Dan Linehan

And they soon made it 3-0 with another well-taken goal but this time it was Conor Padden deservedly earning the plaudits as he curled the ball in over the keeper from long-range.

But they weren’t finished just yet in terms of first-half goals as they made 4-0 shortly before the half-time break thanks to another superb finish.

Midfielder Jake Morrissey charged forward and shrugged off the challenge of his man on the edge of the box and he appeared to have been fouled in doing so.

Nonetheless, he continued to play on and it proved to be the correct decision as he expertly slotted the ball into the far bottom right corner.

The second period was a much tamer affair as Corkbeg were content with their lead while Blarney were now just playing for pride.

They would again need their keeper to make a couple of fine saves and they would also require a crucial last-ditch challenge from Danyal Alp to stop them from conceding more goals.

The hosts would nearly reduce the deficit late on but Joshua Hayes sent his effort narrowly wide of the near post.

But by that juncture, the deficit was five as Jaworski had earlier completed his hat-trick when he raced onto Conor O’Leary’s precise through ball before coolly taking it around the advancing shot-stopper and firing it into his net with his final touch of a remarkable performance.

BLARNEY UNITED: Ryan Hally, Alex Dineen, Bobby O’Halloran, Adam O’Mahony, Danyal Alp, Matthew Murphy, Lorcan Syms, Cian Duggan, Jake O’Sullivan, Conor Kelly, James Williams, Darragh Hassett, Joshua Hayes.

CORKBEG: Kaylan Cunningham, Aidan Johnston, Eoghan O’Shea, San Morgan, Shay Rooney, Hugh O’Lionsigh, Conor Padden, Jake Morrissey, Liam Barry, Tim O’Driscoll, Alex Jaworski, Aaron Colbert, Peter Mulcahy, Evan Courtney, Conan O’Leary.

Referee: Denis Morley.