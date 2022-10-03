Ballyphehane junior B team on a roll with victory over Douglas bringing them their second cup of the season

Ballyphehane 2-10

Douglas 1-12

BALLYPHEHANE collected their second piece of silverware as they defeated Douglas to claim the Seandún Junior B Football title from their exciting decider at Ballinlough.

This is to add to the County Junior C Football title, which they won against Freemount.

While Douglas made the better start, it took Ballyphehane until the 12th minute to open their account.

Ballyphehane came more into the game with their two goals proving decisive.

Douglas had Ballyphehane pinned back from the start as Sean O’Farrell slotted over three unanswered points, before Ballyphehane responded with a point by Jamie Thompson.

Ballyphehane levelled matters with points in quick succession from Sean Fielding and Cian O’Brien before they found themselves back on the defensive.

Barry Fitzgerald put Douglas back in the lead with a point from play before Fielding and O’Farrell traded pointed frees.

Ballyphehane equalised when Craig Murphy converted a free, but O’Farrell cancelled it out with his second free.

Douglas stretched the margin to two points with a point from play by Kevin Murphy.

Michael Higgins (Seandún chairman) presents the cup to Ballyphehane captain Sean Fielding.

Ballyphehane took the lead for the first time in the contest when Fielding capitalized on a defensive error to score the game’s first goal on the stroke of half time. This gave Ballyphehane an interval lead of 1-5 to 0-7.

Ballyphehane’s Alex Cummins traded points with Fitzgerald and Kevin Murphy before persistent fouling was proving to be costly for Douglas. Fielding converted two frees for Ballyphehane.

O’Farrell then tagged on a point for Douglas, but midway through the second half, Cummins drilled home Ballyphehane’s second goal, which left four points between the sides.

A point by Wayne Horgan increased Ballyphehane’s lead to five points.

They soon found themselves on the back foot as Douglas levelled matters with 1-2 without reply.

With the game in the balance and time almost up, Cian O’Brien won the game for Ballyphehane to jubilant scenes from their supporters.

Scorers for Ballyphehane: S Fielding 1-4 (0-3f); A Cummins 1-1; C O’Brien 0-2; C Murphy 0-1f; T O’Sullivan, W Horgan 0-1 each.

Douglas: S O’Farrell 0-6 (0-2f); K Murphy 0-3 (0-1f); A Kelly 1-0; B Fitzgerald 0-2, W Coveney 0-1.

Ballyphehane: D Sweeney; P Mealy, E Sweeney, D Holland; R Wyse, J Geasley, D Moore; T O'Sullivan, C O’Brien; M Barry, A Cummins, J Thompson; C Murphy, S Fielding, E Hill.

Subs: J O’Brien for Mealy (38), W Horgan for Murphy (40), B O’Leary for Barry (45).

Douglas: M Holland, N Fanning, D McSweeney, M Lyons; A Kelly P Tobin, E Barry; I Lucey, M Lucey; K Doyle, E Cotter, K Murphy; C Reddington, S O’Farrell, B Fitzgerald.

Subs: W Coveney for Reddington (36), P O'Sullivan for Cotter (49).

Referee: Sean Forde (Lough Rovers).