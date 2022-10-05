Electrical charge into last four with win over Arc

Arc Rovers 0

Jason O’Neill Electrical 2

JASON O’NEILL ELECTRICAL are the first division’s sole representatives in the semi-finals of this season's Sports Gear Direct Shield competition following their two-nil win over Arc Rovers at The Regional Park last Sunday morning.

Arc started well but conceded on the stroke of half-time to top scorer Paudie Cotter.

With the tie dropping in intensity in the second-half, Jamie Kenny tagged on a second for the visitors with ten minutes remaining to set up a tasty semi-final duel with holders Doolan’s Cow on Friday night at Mayfield Park.

UCC United 6

Marlboro Trust 2

UCC exacted revenge for their final defeat to Marlboro in 2013 by putting six past their opponents.

Adam Lannon and Gokhan Dumlupinar scored twice along with Matt Ellis and Mo El Shouky. Tom Frawley and Daniel del Blanco replied for Trust.

Brew Boys United 1

Martin Harvey Solicitors 2

A goal in the 94th minute by Kenneth St Leger settled the first of the quarter final ties at Mayfield Park.

Gavin Quirke fired Brew Boys in front only for Liam Coleman to equalize midway through the opening 45.

With both teams committed to finding a winner, Jamie Lynam benefitted from a ricochet to play the ball to St Leger, who made no mistake from six yards with virtually the last kick of the game.

Chris O’Connell and Chris O’Sullivan shone for the 2021 finalists along with James Delaney who took over between the posts in the 25th minute.

Doolan’s Cow 3

Longboats 2

Champions Doolan’s recovered from two down after ten minutes to a brace from James Sullivan to edge in front in the 67th minute after Jamie Murphy (2) and Aaron Hennessy hit the target for a much relieved Cow eleven who hung on to secure a fifth successive last four appearance.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Jay Bazz 7

Absolute Contracting Inch United 0

Promoted Jay Bazz continue to set the pace by notching up their third successive win to open up a six point gap at the top.

The hosts hit seven for the second time courtesy of Michael Coffey (2) and Adam Hegarty in the first-half, and Sam Heffernan, Ryan O’Gorman, Brandon Downey (pen.) and Alex O’Driscoll in the second.

Aaron Kemp was outstanding for the league leaders.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2

OBS 1

OBS were back to earth following the previous weekend’s exploits in the FAI Junior Cup by losing out to Healy’s by the odd goal in three.

After Mark Sullivan gave the hosts the lead in the first-half and Fletcher Fynn equalized in the 80th minute.

Ultan Shannon scored straight from the kick-off to seal his side’s first win of the campaign.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Curry House Hungry Tigers 2

Cork Hospitals 3

Cork Hospitals registered their first league win by coming from one down at half-time to pip Curry House by the odd goal in five.

After Cherno Bidaga struck from the penalty spot in the 35th minute to put the hosts ahead, goals from Conor O’Halloran and Chris Fawsitt turned the tie in the visitor’ s favour before the hour mark.

A much improved Curry House eleven got back on level terms through Marco Maunie before David Mullins secured the points with a later winner. Mullins and Ivan Weir impressed for the winners along with Maunie for Hungry Tigers.

Trend Micro 2

HBC Redemption Rovers 0

Trend Micro made it two wins out of two to join JONE, Suro Cars and Carrigaline Town at the top after Danny Brazil scored his first for his club and captain Marco Aurelio thundered in a header for a second with twenty minutes remaining.

Aaron Hosford and Jamie Morrissey were prominent throughout for HBC.

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 5

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

Carrigaline Town hit Dripsey for five with five different scorers among the goals.

James O’Leary, Nikita Zigunov, Reece Meth, Jack O’Connell and Alex O’Dea registered the goals for the winners.

Telus International 1

Suro Cars 2

Suro got back on track with goals from Cian Higgins and Darren Moore which cancelled out Callan Dempsey’s fifth goal of the season for the up to then unbeaten Telus.

Dempsey, Jack Milne and Paul Collins impressed for the home team.

The Glue Pot Passage 0

SCS Crookstown United 1

In a tight affair at Passage, Dave O’Halloran’s pin point free-kick picked out Kieran Doody at the far post and he headed the only goal of the game in the 78th minute.

FAI Junior Cup – First Round

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 1

Martin Harvey Solicitors 2

Harvey’s prevailed in the all BL tie at Conna with Kevin O’Regan and Edward Doherty scoring for the shield semi-finalists.