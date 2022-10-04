Mark Scannell has put another strong Glanmire basketball team together

CHAMPIONS The Address UCC Glanmire got their Women’s Super League off to a winning start with a comfortable 93-70 success over Killester at the Neptune Stadium.

The Dublin side made two good American signings in Tina Stephens and Channell Williams but it made little difference as the champions showed their class from start to finish.

Last season Glanmire were fortunate to have Irish international Claire Melia in their squad but the Monasterevin ace moved to the capital to don the colours of Trinity Meteors.

On top of that, they had quality Americans in Carrie Shepherd and Tierner Pfiffer but anybody that knows coach Mark Scannell recognises his experience in assembling quality teams.

New signings Brittany Byrd (27) and Khiarica Rasheed (15) were excellent and coach Scannell will be confident this duo will make a big impact this season.

The return of former Irish international Claire O’Sullivan was another huge plus for the Cork side as she chipped in with 10 points and was a major influence in defence.

UCC Glanmire's Claire O'Sullivan is back in action this season. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Another new signing Simone O’Shea also finished with 10 points that included a brace of three-pointers and will no doubt improve as the season matures.

Coach Scannell believes the league will be tougher this season with many teams recruiting tall American players.

We will have to try a find another way to win as we did against Killester but the mood in our camp is very positive and it’s a case of taking it one game at a time."

Shock of the weekend in the Women’s Super League came in Kildare when Fr Mathew's stunned Liffey Celtics with a narrow 83-81 win.

FOUNDATION

The foundation for Mathew’s win came courtesy of a superb opening quarter that saw them surge into a 13-point lead. Although losing the remaining three quarters, they had enough to secure maximum points against all the odds.

The Cork side went into the game minus their star Shannon Brady, who picked up a midweek injury, but the performance of the squad proved the difference in this tense game.

For coach Niamh Dwyer it was a moment to savour after witnessing her team put in a serious shift.

“That’s as good as it gets to defeat a team with the quality of Liffey Celtics on their home court minus one of your Americans and hopefully we can build on this in the coming weeks.”

The Mathew’s chief believes last season was very disappointing as they lacked consistency.

“Granted we had only one American but I didn’t know what to expect as one week we could win at DCU Mercy and the following lose at home to one of the basement sides and that was very frustrating.”

This season coach Dwyer recruited Lilla Szucs, who chipped in with 21 points against Liffey Celtics, and American Sydney Candelaria, who had an outstanding debut with 29 points.