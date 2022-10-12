Jake O'Brien hopes spell in Belgium leads to Crystal Palace breakthrough

GOING out on loan and getting game-time is important for Jake O’Brien to move closer to breaking into the first team at Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old from Youghal recently moved to Brussels to play with Belgian side RWD Molenbeek where he will spend a season on loan.

He switched to Palace initially on trial before sealing his switch from Cork City.

"It was great for me that they showed interest so I was confident heading over. I played two games on trial but initially went over on loan from Cork City with the option to buy which was triggered after only three weeks at the club."

In the first couple of months, he started every game and eventually captained the U23s to the play-off final and won promotion to the Premier Division.

“It was a fantastic period and it was great that there was another Irish lad on the squad, Tayo Adaramola who had been there a couple of years having moved over when he was younger. I lived with a host family for the first five months at the club while we were in covid lockdown. When I came back after the summer break I got my own apartment to live in which was a huge change but great all the same."

Like many youngsters coming out of the U23 panel, moving up to the first team wasn't a smooth transition.

“This season I’ve joined Belgian side RWD Molenbeek on a season-long loan. This loan came about when the club said they’d be interested in me coming for the season along with Luke Plange to help get them promoted to the Belgian first tier.

"I went over for the day to check the club and facilities out and had meetings with the staff from the club to talk about their ambitions for the season and ambitions for me as a player. After hearing this I was excited about a new challenge.

"I’m an open-minded person and felt it would be a good move for my development as a person and player. It’s a small bit different to England in terms of culture and language but nothing major.

I’m learning as I go on. I feel I’m doing very well out here in my first few games at the club and managed to score on my home debut which was a good feeling.

“I feel it’s very important as a young player to experience going out on loan and most importantly get first-team minutes under your belt for experience and personal development. I'm here for one season before I go back to Crystal Palace so hopefully, it’s a positive experience."

The league in Belgium is full of different cultures and players from all over.

"In my team alone we have six players from Brazil, players from Bosnia, Kazakhstan, Morocco and France and more. The style of play here is like a mixture of the Dutch league and French league. Very technical and ball-playing. The aim this season would be to get promoted to the top tier which I think we are more than capable of doing so with our squad."

While busy at club level, O’Brien has also played an integral part of Jim Crawford's Irish U21 squad who recently narrowly missed out on qualification to the European Championships, knocked out on penalties by Israel.

Jake O'Brien of Republic of Ireland in action against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Picture: Fedja Krvavac/Sportsfile

“The international game with Israel was very disappointing and upsetting in the way we were knocked out. Penalties are always a lottery and I feel we had enough to do it but luck wasn’t with us on the day, unfortunately.

"It’s been a great campaign sharing the pitch with many top players and the staff were top class too. In terms of my future in international football, the next step will naturally be the senior squad which I hope I can do. I feel this would be something I can achieve if I keep playing well at club level and keep progressing."

Although miles from home, O’Brien keeps a close eye on football back home and hopes his former club Cork City can gain promotion to the back tier of football for next season.

“I watch most of their games when I’m not playing or training. I’d know most of the current players and staff there and it’s a club with huge history and huge potential.

I think if Cork City get promoted they’ll do very well in the Premier Division with the players they have and Colin Healy leading them. It won't be long before they're up the top battling with the top teams again.

“For now my focus is here in Belgium. My ambition for the year ahead is to get as many games under my belt and keep impressing. To develop as much as I can and give myself the best opportunity in Crystal Palace senior squad."