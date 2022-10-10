Stephen Kenny's kids must now start delivering results

AFTER a mixed, lukewarm UEFA Nations League campaign, which saw the Republic of Ireland flirt dangerously with relegation, Stephen Kenny’s side await the draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

By the time the first round of games kick-off, the Irish manager will have been in the job over two years and pressure will be on to end an eight-year absence from major tournaments.

Ireland’s last qualification for the Euros was in 2016 and their last appearance at a World Cup was in 2002.

They did reach play-offs in 2017 and 2020, but they were beaten on both occasions, by Denmark and Slovakia.

The qualifiers for Euro 2024 is also expected to be the realisation of the ‘process’ Kenny kickstarted when he took over the U21s back in 2019.

Signs of progress were evident in Ireland’s recent 2-1 loss to Scotland at Hampden Park. Seven of the starting XI played for Kenny’s U21s and the average age of that group was 24.3.

The young starters included 20-year-old Gavin Bazunu and 21-year olds, Jason Knight and Nathan Collins. They were led by captain John Egan, who scored the first goal of the game in the 18th minute.

Kenny’s kids were undone in the second half with a header from Jack Hendry and a late penalty knocked in by Ryan Christie sealing the win for the Scots.

It was a stinging defeat, but the performance was enough to turn doubters in the process into believers.

Liam Brady, who previously questioned Kenny receiving a new contact from the FAI, admitted that he can see the project coming together.

He told RTÉ: “Losing to Luxembourg at home, things like that are really damaging, but I think Stephen Kenny is getting there with this team.

“I mentioned the aggression of the team in the first half, the confidence they had. I’d be very pleased with tonight, apart from the scoreline. I’d be very pleased with the performance and confident that this team will get better.”

The actual process involves deep integration between the underage sides and the senior team.

Under Kenny’s reign, the links between the senior team and U21s have been strengthened with both squads playing the same system and formation.

They both deploy a variation of 3-5-2 that is based on possession, full-backs running up and down the wing, and the ball getting passed out from the back.

The U21s recent 1-1 draw with Israel had Tyreik Wright and Aaron Connolly start as wing-backs, similar to James McClean and Matt Doherty with the senior team against Scotland.

Brian Maher follows the same blueprint as Gavin Bazunu, spraying passes to the back three.

This all leads to control of the centre of the park, allowing Ireland to pass their way up the pitch and create space for the free-running wing-backs.

The two systems are virtually identical, designed to ease transition from one age group to the next.

This is how Kenny wants the underage coaches to develop players, so they are ready to step up and slot into the senior team.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

This blueprint is not exclusive to just the seniors and U21s; a number of the Irish underage teams play this progressive brand of football.

Kenny gave an insight into this process back in June 2021 by explaining the links stretching from the U15s to his own senior team.

“We share our ideas with all of the teams from the U15s up. That has been consistent,” he said.

“That has helped us with the progression with a lot of the players over the last year. That is a real positive.”

POTENTIAL

Players are now seamlessly moving from one age group to the next.

Cork City duo Franko Umeh and Mark O’Mahony epitomise this as they graduated to the U19s this year and they began life by scoring four goals between them in European qualifiers.

Mark O'Mahony, Cork City, in action against Noah Van Geenen, Athlone Town. Picture: Ray Ryan

Tyreik Wright first rose to prominence at the U19 Euros in 2019. The winger featured on the team that finished runners-up to France in Group B and lost to Portugal in the semi-finals.

He went on to play an important role in the team that reached the play-off round for the U21 European Championships this year.

Caoimhín Kelleher was capped at U21 level and this year he started six consecutive games for the senior team.

He deputised for an injured Bazunu, and Kelleher knew exactly what to do when he first put on the gloves last March.

Kenny’s contract is set to end at Euro 2024, and a new deal is expected to hinge on Ireland’s performances in the qualifiers.

Should his team crash out, the process could begin again under a new management team.

Even though football is a results game, this could jeopardise years of development for the current players in the senior team and underage squads.