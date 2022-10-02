Fermoy crowned Cork ladies football Senior B champions

Fermoy 1-16

Clonakilty 1-13

Joy for Fermoy as they were crowned Cork ladies football Senior B county champions on Sunday.

In a highly entertaining game, they took the title for the second time after a hard-fought but deserved win over Clonakilty.

There was little between the sides all through and for long periods there was no more than a point or two in it. It was no great surprise to see them level, 1-8 apiece, at half-time, before Fermoy took a two point lead in the 41st minute and drove on to victory from there.

They can also thank their keeper Dearbhla Creed for their win as she made a number of quality saves, calling on her experience with the Cork All-Ireland minor winning side to her club’s full advantage.

Add in a simply superb second-half from Ashling Hutchings who defended as if her life depended on it to keep Clon at bay, with Caitlin Duffy and Abbie Scannell also prominent.

Clon gave it everything with Sinead O’Donovan a threat up front and Ciara Ryan deadly accurate from frees, with Orla Lowney also impressing.

Scannell opened the scoring for Fermoy, with Ryan replying for Clon before Moira Barrett put them in front. Lowney added a third to extend their lead before Duffy made it a one point game.

Lowney extended their lead, before O’Donovan raised the first green flag of the afternoon, with 14 minutes gone to make it 1-4 to 0-2.

Fermoy hit back through Hutchings and Aoife O’Sullivan to put only the goal between them. Clon were enjoying a purple patch and further points from Ryan, Katie O’Driscoll and O’Donovan extending their lead to 1-7 to 0-4.

With 23 minutes played that was down to three when Aoibhe Carey raised a green flag for Fermoy, with O’Sullivan adding a point from a free.

A brilliant save from Creed denied O’Donovan a second green flag which lifted her side. Ryan raised another white flag from a free, but a good finish to the half from Fermoy had them level at the break.

Points from O’Sullivan, Carey, and Scannell made it 1-8 each at half-time.

Marian Crowley, treasurer Cork LGFA presents the Cork County Championship Senior B cup to Fermoy captain Abbie Scannell after their win over Clonakilty.

A free from O’Sullivan put Fermoy in front, with Barrett levelling it again before scores from Hutchings and Duffy make it 1-11 to 1-9 to the North Cork team.

Barrett pulled a point back, but two from Duffy helped Fermoy into a 1-13 to 1-11 lead with 45 minutes gone.

Carey extended it to a three point advantage before O’Donovan hit back for Clon. Siofra Pattwell saw her effort come back off the crossbar as Clon were denied a second goal and Creed saved again from O’Donovan to keep her side in front.

Duffy put three between the sides with Ryan raising another white flag from a free to put two between them again.

With two minutes to go Scannell and despite their best efforts, Clon couldn’t break through a resilient Fermoy defence led by Hutchings, as they took the title for the second time in the club’s history.

Earlier in the day Inch Rovers retained their senior status after a 5-11 to 4-7 win over Valley Rovers in the relegation final. Annie Walsh and Anne Marie O'Connor were the main scorers for the winners, hitting 3-8 between them.

Scorers for Fermoy: A Carey 1-2, C Duffy, A O’Sullivan (4f), A Scannell 0-4 each, A Hutchings 0-2.

Clonakilty: S O’Donovan 1-2, C Ryan 0-4 (4f), O Lowney 0-3, M Barrett, K O’Driscoll 0-2 each.

CLONAKILTY: M O’Brien; E Lawlor, L Collins, R Shanley; K O’Driscoll, S Callanan, K O’Donovan; J Quinn A O’Leary; M Barrett, C Ryan, M Condon; M O’Donovan, S O’Donovan, O Lowney.

Subs: C O’Leary for J Quinn (ht), S Pattwell for O Lowney (43), M Deasy for E Lawlor (46), K O’Mahony for M Barrett (55), E Lawlor for M O’Donovan (60).

FERMOY: D Creed; C O’Brien, R Coffey, K O’Flynn; L Scannell, M O’Sullivan, A Hutchings; T Murphy, L Lardner; A O’Sullivan, A Scannell, A Carey; A Daly, S O’Sullivan, C Duffy.

Subs: M Parker for A Daly (46), S Gilsenan for K O’Flynn (48), M O’Brien for L Scannell (60).

Referee: Mairead Dullea, Bantry Blues.