New signings impress for Emporium Basketball in season opener at Ballincollig

Emporium Cork Basketball 83 Moycullen 49

EMPORIUM Cork Basketball produced a solid performance to easily dispose of Galway side Moycullen in the Men’s Super League at the Ballincollig Community School on Saturday.

In a typical opening game of the season clash. the Ballincollig side didn’t fire on all cylinders for long periods but always had enough to see off their opponents. New signings John Dawson and Jose Jimenez Gonzalez got motoring in the second half, with Pau Cami Galera shining in the guard spot and youngsters Sean O'Flynn, Colm Blount and Andrew O'Connor all afforded game-time.

Emporium Cork Basketball's Pau Cami Galera gets his pass away as Moycullen's Joseph Tummon closes in. Picture: David Keane

Speaking after the game the Ballincollig assistant coach Daniel O’Sullivan reflected on his team’s performance.

“Look we were a little rusty but the opening game of the season is all about winning and we got the job done without excelling.”

O’Sullivan knows they've room to improve but is looking forward to the season ahead, including a derby against UCC Demons this Friday.

“I thought we were below par offensively in the first half but our defence was solid and credit to Moycullen they made it difficult for us but overall it’s all positive in our camp."

The opening quarter was a comedy of errors with both teams looking ring-rusty, betrayed by poor shooting and passing options.

The home side did get a good start courtesy of a neat John Dawson jumper as Keelan Cairns followed up with a monstrous three-pointer.

Amazingly ace guard Adrian O’Sullivan was punished with two fouls in the space of two minutes which limited his minutes across the game.

Dylan Corkery made a neat move to the hoop and finished with a basket that gave his side a 15-5 lead as the scoreline after nine minutes told the story of this period.

Leading 18-7 at the end of the quarter Ballincollig were punished when Joe Tummon and James Lyons drained consecutive three-pointers.

Andre Nation was a superb American for Ballincollig over the previous four years but new recruit Dawson looks another quality player.

Dawson finished with a game-high 29 points and is a player that will need to be guarded as he’s lightning quick and an excellent shooter. New Spanish signing Jose Jimenez Gonzalez had a slow start to the game but ended up with 19 points.

Emporium Cork Basketball's Jose Jimenez looks for support as Moycullen's Dylan Cunningham looks on. Picture: David Keane

After a poor first half, Ballincollig improved in the third quarter and the return of Ronan O’Sullivan from a spell abroad will help them big time at the post over the campaign.

To be fair the Ballincollig coaches are determined to use fringe players like O’Flynn and Blount and both will be happy with their performances, while O'Connor was on the court coming down the stretch.

To be fair when Ballincollig needed baskets they came up trumps in the third quarter as they increased their lead to 22. In the end, Moycullen were poor but Ballincollig's sights are now on a trip to the Mardyke Arena on Friday for a derby clash against UCC Demons.

Top scorers for Emporium Cork Basketball: J Dawson 29, J Jimenez Gonzalez 19, D Corkery 7, S O’Flynn 6.

Moycullen: James Lyons 10, J Tummon 9, K Cunningham 8, G Olsson 7.

EMPORIUM: C O’Sullivan, R O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan, K Cairns, D Corkery, H Murphy, A O’Connor, J Dawson, S O’Flynn, P Cami Gallera, C Blount, L O’Sullivan, P Lucey, J Cotter, J Jimenez.

MOYCULLEN: J Loughnane, J Lyons, G Olsson, A Kos, R Sullivan, J Connaire, J Tummon, B Gaffney, K Cunningham, D Cunningham, D Kenna, A Taylan, L Maloney.

Referees: C White (Dublin), L Dunphy (Dublin), S O’Shaughnessy (Tipperary).