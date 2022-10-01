Munster get their first league win of the season but fail to get the bonus point victory over Zebre

Munster 21

Zebre Parma 5

MUNSTER secured the first URC win of the Graham Rowntree era at Musgrave Park on Saturday evening against Zebre but frustratingly failed to score in the final 55 minutes of the game, which left them short of securing a much needed bonus point.

Munster hooker Niall Scannell opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he burrowed over from a typical effort at the back of a rolling maul, although he can probably consider himself fortunate that it was awarded, as it appeared that he did not have full control in the act of grounding the ball.

Try two came in the 18th minute, and it was another close-range effort, this time from tight head Keynan Knox, who crashed through the Zebre defence to dot down, after he had been fed by scrum half Craig Casey following an initial Dan Goggin carry.

With the Zebre lineout in disarray Munster were soon back in the Italian’s 22 with Casey taking a quick tap penalty to get within yards of the tryline.

Munster's Jack O’Sullivan and Richard Kriel of Zebre

The forwards took over at this juncture with the move ending with Jack O’Donoghue spilling the ball when attempting to ground it for a try under the posts in the 24th minute.

Munster had a penalty advantage, however, and with second row Gabriele Venditti sent to the bin for an earlier indiscretion Munster went to their maul once more, with the same result occurring, as Niall Scannell grabbed his second try in the 25th minute.

With Zebre losing three backs to injuries before half time, and seemingly unable to secure possession from their own lineouts, it proved to be an extremely comfortable opening half for Munster, with them heading into the changing rooms leading 21-0.

Zebre started to make life a little more uncomfortable in the 45th minute when a chip forward by left wing Jacopo Trulla bounced kindly for Lorenzo Pani who pounced on the loose ball in the Munster in-goal area to score.

Conor Murray of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Zebre Parma at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The 18 year old Ruadhan Quinn came on to replace Jack O’Sullivan in the 73rd minute to make a bit of history, as he became Munster’s youngest ever player in the professional era, and the young back rower impacted immediately, bouncing a Zebre player to the turf, but ultimately Munster came up short in their quest for that illusive fourth try.

Scorers for Munster: Healy (3 cons), Scannell (2 tries), Knox (1 try) Zebre: Pani (1 try) Munster: Haley; Phillips, Fekitoa, Goggin, Campbell; Healy, Casey; Kilcoyne, N. Scannell, Knox; Wycherley, Beirne; O’Donoghue, O’Mahony (capt), O’Sullivan.

Subs: Archer for Knox (46), Loughman, Buckley, Murray and Carbery for Kilcoyne, Scannell, Casey and Healy (50), Edogbo for Wycherley (58), R. Scannell for Goggin (60), Quinn for O’Sullivan (73).

Zebre: Kriel; Bruno, Cronjé, Lucchin (capt), Trulla; Eden, Fusco; Pitinari, Ribaldi, Neculai; Venditti, Krumov; Ruggeri, Pelser, Fox-Matamua.

Subs: Smith Jr for Cronjé (13), Pani for Lucchin (31), Casilio for Smith Jr (37), Bigi and Bianchi for Ribaldi and Pelser (40), Rizzoli and Nocera for Pitinari and Neculai (53), Furno for Krumov (59).

Referee: AJ Jacobs (SARU).