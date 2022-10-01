Dramatic win for Castlehaven in ladies intermediate county football final against Glanmire

Castlehaven 2-11

Glanmire 1-14

(After extra-time: Castlehaven win 0-2 to 0-1 after 25-metre frees)

IT was a case of back to the future for Castlehaven as they won their second county final in a row on frees.

Last year they beat Dohenys to take the junior title in that way and this year they won the intermediate decider in the same way, with Rachel Whelton getting the all-important score.

For the winners it was another dramatic win but for Glanmire it was cruel as they lost their third county final in a row, despite the best efforts of the likes of Lucy Greene and Abbie O’Mahony.

But massive credit to the Haven who never gave up with Niamh O’Sullivan leading by example in the second-half when they needed it.

Greene opened the scoring for Glanmire with Grainne O’Sullivan replying at the other end for the Haven.

McAllen put Glanmire back in front and Orlaith Roche got their third as all their full-forward line were now off the mark.

A good ball from O’Sullivan set up Shelly Daly for the Haven’s second point to make it 0-2 to 0-3 with nine minutes gone.

Midfielder Ellen Murphy with possession for Glanmire in the first half of the game. ECHO SPORT. Rory Noonan Match report. Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate final; Castlehaven vs Glanmire at MTU, Cork

Greene hit two in-a-row to put three between the sides as Glanmire were enjoying the better of the exchanges at this stage.

Mairead O’Driscoll got Haven’s third white flag from a free but a strong finish to the half had Glanmire ahead by six at the break.

Their Cork senior star Abbie O’Mahony picked up the ball and brushed aside the challenge of several players to put McAllen in on goal and she made no mistake as she gave Emma O’Callaghan no chance of saving.

Just before half-time O’Mahony got in on the scoring act to see Glanmire lead 1-6 to 0-3 at half-time.

O’Driscoll pulled a point back for the Haven, but two from Roche kept Glanmire well ahead. Haven then enjoyed their best spell so far with Daly and Grainne O’Sullivan both raising white flags.

With 45 minutes gone they were back in contention when Niamh O’Sullivan raised their first green flag, putting only a point between the sides, 1-7 to 1-8.

Ellen Murphy and Roche restored Glanmire’s three point advantage, but two frees from O’Driscoll had it down to one again. Then in injury time Niamh O’Sullivan robbed the Glanmire defence to set up Katie Cronin to raise their second green flag.

Niamh McAllen scores a goal for Glanmire in the first half of the game. ECHO SPORT. Rory Noonan Match report. Ladies Gaelic Football Intermediate final; Castlehaven vs Glanmire at MTU

But credit to Glanmire they kept going, with Evie Twomey reducing it to a one point game. With the last kick of normal time credit to Greene she slotted over a difficult free to level it and take it to extra-time.

Greene hit two for her side, with Niamh O’Sullivan and Cronin replying to see it end level after extra-time and take it to 25-metre frees.

Shelly Daly and Ellen Baker both scored to see it level going into the final round, with Whelton converting to see the title head west to Castlehaven as they now join the senior ranks next season.

Scorers for Castlehaven: N O’Sullivan, K Cronin 1-1 each, M O’Driscoll 0-5 (3f), G O’Sullian, S Daly 0-2 each.

Glanmire: L Greene 0-6 (4f), N McAllen 1-1, O Roche 0-4, A O’Mahony, E Twomey, E Murphy 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: E O’Callaghan; J McCarthy, A Santry, A Daly; E Maguire, Noreen O’Sullivan, A O’Driscoll; S Courtney, S Daly; Niamh O’Sullivan, R Whelton, E Daly; H Sheehy, G O’Sullivan, M O’Driscoll.

Subs: K Cronin for E Daly (ht), E Buckley for H Sheehy (34), E McCarthy for A O’Driscoll (50), A O’Driscoll for R Whelton (64), H Sheehy for G O’Sullivan (69), E Bohane for A O’Driscoll (74), G O’Sullivan for M O’Driscoll (75).

GLANMIRE: A Carey; T Elliot, G Cashman, K O’Connor ; A McCarthy, E Dillon, E Twomey; E Murphy, C O’Donovan; E Twomey, A O’Mahony, R Crowley; N McAllen, L Green, O Roche.

Subs: A Fitzgerald for K O’Connor (39), S O’Brien for N McAllen (42), E Baker for R Crowley (50), N McAllen replaced S O’Brien for extra-time, S O’Brien for E Twomey (70), E Twomey for C O’Donovn (72), E Baker for R Crowley (77).

Referee: Peter O’Leary, Inch Rovers.