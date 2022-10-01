Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 14:50

Two goals in each half help Naomh Aban capture the ladies Junior A Football championship

Two goals in each half help Naomh Aban capture the ladies Junior A Football championship

The winning team Naomh Aban celebrate their win. Ladies Gaelic Football Junior A final, Naomh Aban vs O'Donovan Rossa, Skibbereen at Munster Technological University, MTU Cork on Saturday 1st October 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins

Ger McCarthy

Naomh Abán 4-6 

O’Donovan Rossa 1-10 

TWO goals in either half saw Naomh Abán crowned 2022 Cork LGFA Junior A Football Championship county champions at MTU Cork on Saturday afternoon.

The Gaeltacht club, based in Baile Bhuirne, gained promotion to the intermediate grade thanks to a blistering start that saw Gráinne Lucey and Annie Maher find the net in quick succession.

O’Donovan Rossa fought back in the second period but another Maher green flag and late Cliodhna O’Leary goal put the seal on a deserved Naomh Abán success.

Celebrations at the final whistle for Naomh Aban. after their win against O'Donovan Rossa in the Ladies Gaelic Football Junior A final, Naomh Aban vs O'Donovan Rossa, Skibbereen at Munster Technological University, MTU Cork 
Celebrations at the final whistle for Naomh Aban. after their win against O'Donovan Rossa in the Ladies Gaelic Football Junior A final, Naomh Aban vs O'Donovan Rossa, Skibbereen at Munster Technological University, MTU Cork 

The two finalists previously met in the round-robin section of the junior A championship on September 18th. 

The latter emerged 3-15 to 4-8 winners on that occasion.

Another evenly-fought encounter was anticipated but it was Naomh Abán who were quickly into their stride thanks to Annie Maher and Grace Murphy (free) scores.

In contrast, O’Donovan Rossa struggled to find their feet and conceded two goals in quick succession. 

Right corner forward Annie Maher,, Naomh Aban with her proud parents Paddy and Mary after the win against O'Donovan Rossa in the Ladies Gaelic Football Junior A final, Naomh Aban vs O'Donovan Rossa, Skibbereen at Munster Technological University, MTU Cork
Right corner forward Annie Maher,, Naomh Aban with her proud parents Paddy and Mary after the win against O'Donovan Rossa in the Ladies Gaelic Football Junior A final, Naomh Aban vs O'Donovan Rossa, Skibbereen at Munster Technological University, MTU Cork

First, Gráinne Lucey and then Annie Maher found the net. An Alannah Hoare point completed a dominant Naomh Abán start.

2-3 to 0-0 behind, Éabha O’Donovan and Laura O’Mahony finally got the Skibbereen club on the scoreboard. 

The latter might have goaled but O’Mahony’s shot sizzled inches over the crossbar.

A scrappy second quarter finished with Naomh Abán 2-5 to 0-4 ahead courtesy of a Lydia McDonagh brace. Late Fionnuala O’Driscoll and Laura O’Mahony efforts reduced the deficit before the sides changed ends.

The winning team captain Una Twohig lifts the cup as they celebrate their win. Ladies Gaelic Football Junior A final, Naomh Aban vs O'Donovan Rossa, Skibbereen at Munster Technological University, MTU Cork on Saturday 1st October 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins
The winning team captain Una Twohig lifts the cup as they celebrate their win. Ladies Gaelic Football Junior A final, Naomh Aban vs O'Donovan Rossa, Skibbereen at Munster Technological University, MTU Cork on Saturday 1st October 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins

Kate O’Donovan scored the first point of the second period and it was game on when O’Donovan Rossa’s Fionnuala O’Driscoll palmed Laura O’Mahony’s pass to the net after 40 minutes.

Naomh Abán responded instantly however as a flowing move ended with Annie Maher netting her second goal to make it 3-5 to 1-5.

Credit to O’Donovan Rossa who fought back in the closing stages thanks to late Sarah Hurley, Éabha O’Donovan and Sharon Stoutt scores but it wasn’t enough to prevent Naomh Abán running out 4-6 to 1-10 winners and new county JAFC champions.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: A Maher 2-1, G Lucey and C O’Leary 1-0 each, G Murphy (0-2f) and L McDonagh 0-2 each, A Hoare 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: É O’Donovan 0-4 (0-3f), F O’Driscoll 1-1, L O’Mahony 0-2, K O’Donovan, S Hurley, S Stoutt 0-1 each.

NAOMH ABÁN: L Hughes; U Twohig (captain), M Dineen, A Creedon; E Kelly, R Corkery, M E Kelliher; A McDonagh, G Lucey; A Hoare, E Murphy, C Phelan; A Maher, L McDonagh, G Murphy.

Subs: J Kelly for A Hoare (41), C Murphy for E Murphy (58), C O’Leary for A Maher (62), N Murphy for C Phelan (62).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: C Fitzgerald; A Bohane, A Whooley, M Donelan; A Kearney, S Stoutt, T Murphy; M O’Neill, L O’Mahony; F Leonard (captain), F O’Driscoll, L Harte; E O’Donovan, K O’Donovan, S Hurley.

Subs: E McCarthy for M O’Neill (24), A Tobin for T Murphy (35), M O’Neill for S Hurley (52), E Fitzgerald for M Donelan (52).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery Ladies).

More in this section

Wayne Sherlock v Paddy Barry: Vote for Cork's best city hurlers Vote for Cork's best hurlers north and south of St Patrick's Bridge
Aine McKenna and Mark Scannell 27/9/2022 Neptune to face arch rival Demons, while Glanmire face Trinity Meteors and former star Claire Melia after national cup draws
2017 King Salman World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships - Day 3 The Longshot: Darts reaches the final frontier
#cork gaa
<p>Jose Alberto Jimenez Gonzalez, Luke O'Sullivan, John Dawson and Keelan Cairns, as Ballincollig Tradehouse Central have announced they will now be referred to as Emporium Cork Basketball. Picture: Cathal Noonan</p>

Ballincollig Basketball Club change name ahead of new season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more