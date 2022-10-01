Blues pile on the misery for bottom-of-the-pile Cobh Ramblers

Waterford 3

Cobh Ramblers 1

Waterford secured the win over Cobh Ramblers in this League Of Ireland First Division Munster derby clash at the Regional Sports Centre last night.

Ramblers could have few complaints about the result, as they were second best for large spells to a dominant Waterford side.

Junior Quitirna fired an early warning signal as he threatened from a free kick in the 4th minute, while the Blues fired across the goal-mouth a few minutes later through the boot of Phoenix Patterson.

The Blues controlled possession in the opening stages and deservedly went into the lead in the 13th minute.

Following some good work in the build up by Timi Sobowale and Roland Idowu, Raul Uche fired to the back of the net clinically and neatly beyond the grasp of Cobh goalkeeper Paul Hunt.

It was comfortable for Waterford in the opening quarter. They were hungry for more and Idowu tested Ramblers shot stopper Hunt with a driving effort from long range in the 19th minute. A few moments later Patterson cut inside well and fired just off target.

In an opening half which had very much a training ground feel to proceedings, Waterford continued to dominate and looked to extend their advantage, with Yassine En-Neyah seeing his shot blocked down in the box by the Cobh defence.

Waterford went in at the half time break with a well merited advantage, with Cobh creating little of note in the first half of action.

Waterford FC v Cobh Ramblers FC at the Waterford Regional Sports, Waterford City. Pictured are Cobh Ramblers Sean McGrath and Waterford's Timi Sobowale. Picture: Patrick Browne

Ramblers had a chance early in the second half, but Dale Holland misfired inside the box and Waterford keeper Paul Martin made the save.

At the other end in the 51st minute, Waterford went close as a Phoenix Patterson strike was saved well by Hunt.

The Cobh goalkeeper had no chance just three minutes later, as Waterford doubled their lead through a peach of a finish. Patterson found the back of the net with a wonderful free kick from 25 yards out.

Just shy of the hour mark, Jake Hegarty went close for Ramblers but Waterford shot stopper Martin saved well.

Waterford almost got a third when Shane Griffin saw his low shot saved well by the legs of Hunt. Cobh went close on 76 minutes through a shot by Liam Kervick, who is on loan at Ramblers from Waterford.

In the 78th minute, a third Waterford did arrive through Wassim Aouachria, who finished at the second attempt after being teed up by Uche.

Cobh got a goal back when Danny O’Connell controlled well in the box before finishing crisply to the net.

Waterford were full value for this victory on this end of September night.

Ramblers play their final home game of the season next weekend when Longford Town travel to St Colman’s Park.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Treaty United held Galway United to a 1-1 draw in Limerick. The Tribesmen are now six points behind first-placed Cork City, meaning Colin Healy’s men could be crowned champions and win automatic promotion to the Premier Division next Friday, when they take on Wexford at Turner’s Cross.

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin; Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe, Alex Baptiste, Yassine En-Neyah, Raul Uche, Junior Quitirna, Timi Sobowale, Jeremie Milambo, Roland Idowu, Phoenix Patterson.

Subs : Shane Griffin for Idowu, Wassim Aouachria for Quitirna (both 66), Dean Larkin for Baptiste (75), Harvey Warren for Sobowale, Remi Thompson for Patterson (84).

COBH RAMBLERS: Paul Hunt; John Kavanagh, Michael McCarthy, Harlain Mbayo, James O’Leary; Brendan Frahill; Dale Holland, Jason Abbott, Luke Desmond; Jake Hegarty, Sean McGrath.

Subs: Charlie Fleming for McCarthy (HT), Danny O’Connell for Holland , Liam Kervick for McGrath (both 72), Issa Kargbo for Hegarty (83).

Referee: Paul Norton